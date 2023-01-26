POWDER SPRINGS — Mayor Al Thurman began the city’s first quarterly town hall of the year at the Ford Center this week with a message on community.
Addressing the 30 residents in attendance, and with all five City Council members and numerous city officials by his side, Thurman emphasized the importance of having a mission for the city to follow.
“The collaborative effort between the city, residents and businesses to promote a safe, economically secure and stimulating city where people want to visit and call home, will open the doors to progress and prosperity,” Thurman said. “I get the feedback from the citizens. I take my cue from you and the things you want to see in the city and that’s how we move forward. The whole point of telling you why, how and where is for you to be a part of this shared vision moving forward. We need your support; we need to hear from you."
Each council member had an opportunity to introduce themselves, voice their concerns and describe specific areas they would be working on.
Councilman Patrick Bordelon discussed the importance of making sure the city continues to attract and retain talent.
“The staff functions as a team, and how you treat your staff is so important,” Bordelon said. “We want to keep good staff and show that this city is a good place to work.”
Bordelon mentioned how the city's police department has moved from 60% staffed to almost 100%, and that he is “very optimistic about the future.”
The majority of the meeting was spent discussing growth, diversity, parks, new business and how to move forward at the right pace.
“One of the biggest concerns I hear from citizens is how to keep the small-town feel,” Thurman said. “We don’t want to ruin the city. We want to create balance, keep the history, create new restaurants, make Powder Springs a destination, and keep taxes low. It’s a balance.”
The mayor said the city has had great success with developers coming from everywhere to build. But he also emphasized the importance of slowing things down and taking the time to consider every detail.
“We’re taking a six-month moratorium to look at all of the developments coming to the city to make sure we can handle and provide service,” he said.
Other issues discussed included what initiatives the city is taking to keep the city clean, such as recycling programs and high penalties for littering.
Thurman ended the meeting, before a brief question and answer period, by talking about diversity, equity and inclusion and how he would like to see more young people and active seniors involved and being a part of the downtown community.
Tiffany Neuhoff, a Powder Springs resident and real estate paralegal, voiced her concerns about the cleanliness of the parks in the area and if the city was going to put in a dog park.
“It just seems like there could be simple solutions to keeping the parks clean,” Neuhoff said. “We need more trash cans and things like that. It just seems like the parks are neglected.”
The mayor said the city has recently filled positions in the parks and recreation department and will make sure the problem is solved.
Joyce Brown, a resident of Powder Springs for 14 years and a retired Marietta government worker, said she is concerned with the traffic near Tapp Middle School.
“People are continually blowing through stop signs in front of Tapp Middle School,” Brown said. “Something needs to be done.”
The idea of putting cameras up to photograph license plates and issue tickets through the mail was discussed as well as increasing the police presence in the area during specific times.
Marge Tamas, a medical writer and resident of Powder Springs since 1987, said she was worried about how the plans for the establishment of the city of Mableton and the expansion of their borders would impact the community and if the borders of Powder Springs would increase.
Tamas’s husband, Steve, a software developer, wanted to know more about the approach the city was taking toward recycling, and when the building of the new City Hall would be completed.
Thurman discussed how new recycling programs were in place and that delay for the City Hall construction was due to supply shortage and increased prices.
The couple complimented the way the city is being run.
“We are delighted with this administration,” Marge Tamas said. “We have spent enough time living here, and can say the quality and integrity of our local government is superb.”
To find more information about the city and to watch a full recording of the town hall meeting, go to cityofpowdersprings.org.
