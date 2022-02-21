Lost Mountain cityhood leaders made it clear last week that taking zoning control out of the hands of county government is their first, second, and third priority in the west Cobb push for incorporation.
It’s a concern common to all of Cobb’s four efforts including East Cobb, Mableton, and Vinings, but advocates put “local control” of land use front and center in a town hall Thursday night.
"I hear about it every day. I heard about it when I was first on the campaign trail running for the state legislature in 2018,” said state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb. “And I hear it to this day, is, ‘How can we have some say in the development that's coming to western Cobb County?’ Because right now, people don't feel that they have a say. They don't feel that they have a choice.”
More than any other cityhood effort, advocates for Lost Mountain — a proposed city five miles by seven miles at its widest points, with nearly 75,000 potential residents — have made zoning a fixture of their pitch. They point clearly to Cobb’s newfound Democratic leadership, elected in 2020, as threatening the suburban (and in some areas, downright rural) character of the expanses between Marietta and the Paulding County line.
“We are ripe out here for development, and I'm here to tell you that the county knows that. There's not many more places … that they can go to, to build industrial development, high-density housing. I have felt for some time, as have my neighbors, that we have a bull's eye on our back out here,” Ehrhart added.
Ehrhart, who along with colleague and state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, led the freewheeling two-hour chat, said the root of the problem is simple arithmetic. As it stands, each of the county’s four district commissioners represents nearly 200,000 residents. And of the five members on the commission, just one (Commissioner Keli Gambrill) represents the interests of west Cobb.
The proposed six-member Lost Mountain City Council, meanwhile, would mean each official would represent just over 12,000 residents.
Gambrill has done an “amazing job” on the board, Ehrhart was quick to add. But she can easily be overruled and find herself on the short end of a 4-1 vote.
Gambrill, for her part, told the MDJ she’s been “a little taken aback” that advocates have made zoning the central plank of their plan, given her record in office. When she’s outvoted, it’s typically on spending questions, not zoning ones, and she believes she’s helped guide the board on many zoning issues over the last year.
“I feel that I have met the promises that I made to my constituents as far as upholding land use plans and development for the area,” she said. “It has not stopped development. Development still is proceeding forward. But it's the type of development that many expect to be seen here in west Cobb.”
Gambrill added, “To date, I've pretty much been able to hold the line in our district, but I think there's always going to be that concern (of) when that could change.”
Zoning control, however, does not a city make. Even a “city-lite,” as Lost Mountain has branded itself, has to offer at least three total services, and in its case those include code enforcement, parks, and sanitation.
In the case of sanitation, Setzler said the scale of the city would work to its benefit, allowing residents to “negotiate very favorable contracts for both homeowners outside of neighborhoods, and terms for neighborhoods.”
Parks likewise present an opportunity for the city that gel with its “quality of life focus … particularly since when parks are brought over in the formation of the city, they can come over under very favorable terms,” Setzler said.
Those terms, under state law, mean the city gets each acre of county park land for $100 a pop. One guest asked if the city would pursue the county’s libraries as well, but Setzler said there’s reasons the city didn’t go down that path.
“If you think about our library system, you know, the interlibrary sharing of books — there's such an integrated system with our libraries. We don’t want to mess that up,” Setzler said.
Gambrill, for her part, noted there’s more immediate fiscal reasons for taking on some services over others. Libraries are a money pit. But parks, which host events, rent space, and generate revenue, not so much.
While she can’t say for certain if the county’s estimates for lost revenue — over $9 million in the case of Lost Mountain — are accurate to the last dollar, Gambrill believes the fiscal impact is very real.
“When the cities take away the assets that help generate the revenue, they leave the county with the other assets that are still valuable in the community, but they don't have the income potential,” Gambrill said.
At the same time, Gambrill said she remains impartial on the issue of cityhood. As she wrote in bold, block letters in a recent newsletter, "I am adamant that I remain neutral on the issue as I believe the voters should be able to decide."
Those voters will have the opportunity in short order. A referendum on the cityhood proposal is planned for the May 24 primary election. Should it succeed, residents will elect their local officials in November.
