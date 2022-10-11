MARIETTA — Cobb’s Democratic commissioners stepped into uncharted territory Tuesday, taking the next step in their bid to keep Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office.
With a 3-2 vote along party lines, the board adopted a resolution to invoke the county’s constitutional “home rule” powers and attempt to redraw its own commission district boundaries.
"Certainly, we begin to make history with this vote," said Richardson.
Richardson, elected in 2020, was drawn out of her east Cobb District 2 earlier this year by a Republican-sponsored local map. Districts are typically redrawn every 10 years to reflect the latest census data.
That map was passed by the GOP-controlled General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in March.
Drawing Richardson into the neighboring District 3 (held by Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell), the map threatens to prematurely end the freshman commissioner’s four-year term in office when it takes effect in January.
Democratic Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said the board had an "ethical responsibility" to defend Richardson's right to hold her seat.
"This absolutely removes the trust that people can have in the civic process of voting," said Cupid, "and we have opportunity to do something about this in Cobb County."
Via the resolution, the board will instead seek to adopt the map drawn by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna. That map would have kept Richardson within her seat, but never received a vote from the General Assembly.
Home rule is a constitutional provision designed to protect Georgia’s local governments from state overreach. But according to Richardson and legal observers, it’s never been invoked to attempt a redrawing of district boundaries, and is all but certain to end up in litigation.
Opinions vary on whether the effort will be successful. Stuart Morelli, an attorney for the General Assembly, argued last week the county has “no constitutional authority” to draw its own maps.
County attorney Bill Rowling, however, noted Morelli couched his argument in the language that “it appears” the county is out of its depth.
“But if you’re asking me can I guarantee a win? No ma’am, I can’t, just like with any litigation,” said Rowling.
Opposition
Prior to the vote, Birrell said she'd asked for a second opinion on whether the resolution was legitimate, but Rowling turned her down. She noted elections had already been held under the new boundaries during the May primary, and soon will be held again in November.
Thus, she said, "This action is illegal, and it goes against the constitution of the state. This board has no power or authority over the state legislature with regard to reapportionment."
Republican Commissioner Keli Gambrill criticized her colleagues for advancing the resolution in executive session, arguing the board was changing the rules in the middle of the game.
"This lacks transparency, and further erodes trust in local government and indicates a board more willing to play politics over enforcing policy," she said.
Those sentiments were echoed by public speakers who said the measure was illegitimate and the inevitable litigation would be a drain on taxpayer dollars.
Turning around an argument from Richardson’s supporters, Judy Boyce (wife of the late Chairman Mike Boyce) said the flip-flop of district maps would be effective voter nullification. Voters such as herself who cast a ballot in District 3 could find their votes rendered moot if they are then shifted back into District 2.
“I’ve heard every vote matters. I’ve heard residents who participate in an election deserve to have their vote counted,” said Boyce, who lives in the new District 3. “… What happens to my vote? What you did here today nullifies my vote. My vote is not being counted.”
East Cobb’s Debbie Fisher, an activist with the Cobb GOP, was more blunt.
“I think you need to move on, or you should have challenged this when the maps were redrawn,” she said.
Asked to respond, Richardson said voters like Boyce will be represented one way or another.
“The truth is, nothing changes with the current election … her vote still counts, and her elected official, whoever is elected, will still be in place,” she said.
Supporters
Coming to Richardson’s defense, meanwhile, were residents who said the map which drew her out was both illegitimate and unethical.
Kevin Redmon alleged that as with the East Cobb cityhood movement, the Republican map was a product of “the influence of outsiders telling us how to govern and how we should operate.”
Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur was the first to raise the “voter nullification” issue.
“The GOP members of the delegation refused to participate in the process. Instead, they went rogue, drew up their own maps, and forced those through the General Assembly,” she said.
And Mindy Seger, who is heading up a new political group (“For Which It Stance”) to support Richardson’s effort, said the map “flies in the face of local control” and created a “cascade of chaos."
Some opponents of the home rule resolution said Richardson should simply move back into the new district boundaries. After the meeting, the commissioner said that was beside the point.
“If I move it does allow the precedent to stand. You have to beg the question, what happens if the lines are drawn next year? … At the end of the day … it’s not about me being in a seat. It’s about making sure that there’s real correspondence and collaboration during this process, and making sure there’s a check and balance in this relationship,” she said.
A second vote to finalize approval of the resolution will be held at the board’s next meeting on Oct. 25. At that point, the county will submit Allen’s map to the state to be officially filed, at which point litigation is likely to ensue.
Cupid, near the meeting’s close, alluded to Richardson’s comment about “making history.”
“At some point, you can only say but so much, and history will be the final judge for what is occurring at this time,” she said.
