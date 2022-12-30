SOUTH COBB — While eating dinner with his family on Christmas Day, Terance Snipes was unaware that a fire had broken out in his apartment building.
“The management company did not contact us and let us know about any fire,” said Snipes, whose service dog, Onyx, escaped after the fire Sunday and was missing until Thursday.
The fire happened Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at the 300 Riverside Apartments, according to Cobb Fire spokesperson Lt. Troy Lange. Lange said firefighters arrived on the scene “with heavy fire showing from the top floor” of the complex’s building 7, and a preliminary report indicated 16 units were damaged by fire or water.
Snipes, 49, said he did not return to his apartment in building 7 until 1 or 2 a.m. Monday, but by that time, his possessions were ruined and his dog was missing.
Snipes moved to 300 Riverside in 2018 after going on disability following heart surgery to repair an aortic dissection. He lived there with his 22-year-old son, who serves as a caretaker for Snipes.
In their “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution identified more than 250 apartment complexes around metro Atlanta with persistent problems that put residents at risk, including 20 in Cobb County. 300 Riverside is one of them, with crime and code violations listed as the main issues plaguing the complex.
“It’s a very high crime area,” Snipes said.
Investigators have not indicated foul play in the cause of the fire. Snipes told the MDJ his upstairs neighbor's store-bought fumigator ignited the blaze.
In March, West Chicago-based RUME Property Management took over management of 300 Riverside. Snipes said the company had informed residents it was looking to renovate the buildings, but that had not happened by the time the fire broke out.
RUME did not return the MDJ’s request for comment.
Snipes is now staying with his brother and sister in Lawrenceville. With the help of a Facebook post, someone found his dog, Onyx, in the Mableton area on Thursday.
However, Snipes is now turning his worries to insurance coverage of his loss. He said the apartment management told him the insurance he and other tenants were paying as part of their rent will not cover their personal belongings.
“I lost everything, man,” Snipes said. “Everybody did. Everybody walked out of there, I don’t think they had nothing. We all lost, we all lost completely, and they’re not trying to take responsibility.”
Joy Iyoha, 36, is another resident of building 7 whose living situation was upended by Sunday’s fire. She moved to the U.S. from Nigeria and works in a factory in Acworth. She had been living at 300 Riverside for about five years before Sunday’s fire.
Iyoha said she returned to the apartment around 8 p.m. Christmas Day after spending the day at a friend’s place in Snellville and found fire trucks surrounding her building. She said the complex never called to inform her about the blaze.
Iyoha is now staying with a friend in Dallas, and she told the MDJ she is basically homeless. Apartment management helped find a week-long stay at a hotel for her on Tuesday, Iyoha said, but she decided to stay with her friend instead.
Like Snipes, she said crime has been an issue at the complex since she moved there. Iyoha also said her apartment flooded in November, and the management was slow to respond to her calls for assistance. Now, her possessions that were spared water damage have been lost to the fire.
"The fire took everything I have, everything, literally everything I have away from me," Iyoha said. "And they're never showing sympathy about it, they've just been, like, cold towards the tenant."
