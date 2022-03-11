The Marietta City Council Wednesday night unanimously approved pre-funding of up to $20 million for special purpose local option sales tax projects.
The city, wary of continued inflation that could drive up the cost of SPLOST projects, is essentially loaning itself money to get a head start on them.
The 2022 SPLOST cycle began collecting a 1% sales tax at the start of the year, and will continue collecting through the end of 2027. Over six years the countywide SPLOST is expected to collect $750 million, of which $56.6 million will go to the city of Marietta.
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin had proposed securing a $20 million revenue bond so the city could go ahead and start spending on its projects and use the SPLOST collections to pay back the bond. Per the city’s finance department, that would have required going through the Marietta Development Authority or the Downtown Development Authority to issue the bonds, plus an estimated $300,000 in attorney’s fees and other costs to issue the bond.
The council opted for a cheaper and simpler option — loaning money from the city’s other funds to fund SPLOST projects. The city would pay itself back with 1.5% interest. Since this method is an accounting mechanism and not a bond, the city will not have to spend $300,000 on issuance costs.
“When we look at the overall position of the city, we've got more than enough funds to cover a $20 million investment,” said Sam Lady, city finance director, at a Monday work session. “With this, what we would do is basically use that money as the public works department needs those monies to complete their projects, and then turn around and pay it back as those SPLOST funds come in.”
Some of the city’s priciest 2022 SPLOST projects include street resurfacing, sidewalk and trail construction, street and drainage improvements, renovations to City Hall, widening of Cherokee Street, and new facilities and equipment for police and fire.
“Assuming we can get the engineering work and everything done, we can get some of these projects done earlier in today's dollars, as opposed to possibly the more expensive tomorrow's dollars with inflation, correct?” asked Councilman Joseph Goldstein, at the work session.
“Absolutely,” replied City Manager Bill Bruton. “And we're already seeing a tremendous amount of inflation in items that we're buying, and contracts that we're signing for construction work. … You order a line truck for the (Board of Lights and Water), they're saying now it can be up to 24 months before we get it in, and they're not guaranteeing the price. The same thing with fire trucks, police cars, the construction projects that we're seeing. We're easily seeing, you know, 20% increases in what we thought they were going to be a year ago. So it's going up pretty dramatically.”
