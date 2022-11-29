KENNESAW — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., told hundreds of Kennesaw State University students at a rally Monday that young people like them deserve credit for major social and political movements in American history.
“I enjoy talking to young people because there have been no great movements in our country, there’s never been any meaningful change in our country, without the voices and the vision, without the passion and the impatience of young people,” Warnock said.
Data shows young voters supported Warnock by a wide margin in the general election. According to researchers at Tufts University's Tisch College of Civic Life, 63% of voters ages 18-29 backed Warnock, and that bloc of young voters comprised 13% of ballots cast in the race, slightly above the national average.
'Integrity matters'
Warnock’s stop at KSU came eight days before he faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Dec. 6 runoff election that was triggered when neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election. Hours later, he stumped with rock musician Dave Matthews in the Battery Atlanta, before Matthews performed a free concert.
In his speech on KSU's campus, Warnock charted his course from public housing to the pulpit of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church to the U.S. Senate. He touted his legislative accomplishments, including a bill that capped the cost of insulin at $35 for Medicare recipients, and discussed instances when he was arrested while protesting for affordable health care at both the state and U.S. capitols.
The senator stressed the urgency for students to vote and get their peers out to vote, noting he fought in court to allow early voting to take place this past Saturday.
And he targeted Walker, saying his opponent proves he's unfit for office with his own words. Warnock singled out Walker’s claims that he worked in law enforcement and graduated college, among others.
“His own people, his own staff, said that he lies like he’s breathing,” Warnock said. “I think that matters. I think character matters. I think integrity matters, I think telling the truth matters, and if you cannot trust him to tell the truth about the basic facts of his life, why would we trust him with our future?”
Warnock told the MDJ voters should be fully informed about their choice of candidates.
“Elections are about a choice, and the people of Georgia deserve to know the sharp contrast between me and my opponent,” Warnock said. “Some have argued that this is the sharpest contrast we’ve seen in the history of Senate races. It is certainly sharp, both on the issue of competence and character.”
Warnock said split-ticket voting during the general election demonstrated that many people did not support Walker, despite voting for other Republican candidates.
Walker received roughly 200,000 fewer votes than Gov. Brian Kemp and was outperformed by all other Republican candidates who ran for statewide office. In fact, Walker was the only Republican candidate who ran statewide and did not win on Election Day.
"I think it's because Georgians on both sides of the aisle understand that he's not ready, and they also understand that I have a history of working with people on both sides of the aisle to get good work done for Georgia," Warnock said.
The youth vote
Zae Brewer, a Snellville native and junior at KSU who heads up the university's Young Democrats chapter, said the group was finally able to get Warnock to rally on campus after two failed attempts.
"It took a runoff, but we're glad to have him here. This is a crucial school, we're in a swing county in Cobb County," Brewer said. "It's important that, after a tired election season, that the students are motivated to vote."
Brewer said Warnock's rally would energize students to get out the vote, though he added frustration around certain issues, such as student loan debt, are also a driving force.
"Of course, after the Dobbs decision, abortion rights, they're frustrated about health care ... civil rights, all those things got them out here to support the senator today, and the senator ultimately did what he always does and energized students," Brewer said.
As students waited in line for pictures with Warnock after his speech, KSU junior Maliyah Hardeman told the MDJ it is important for students, especially students of color like her, to get out and vote.
“There was a time, with me specifically being an African American woman, there was a time where we could not vote, and so I feel like now that we have the right to do it, we need to exercise it,” Hardeman said.
Hardeman identified women’s rights as one issue inspiring students to hit the polls.
Freshman Amber Aubas, from Augusta, said student debt was a major issue driving her to support Warnock, who said during his speech he pushed for President Joe Biden to forgive federal student loans.
Sophomore Alexandra Hernandez, an Athens native, said her Hispanic background has led immigration to top her list of priorities this election.
Meanwhile, sophomore Asia Douglas, from Conyers, said health care was the big issue on her mind as the runoff approaches because of family members dealing with various health issues.
Hardeman said she and her peers at the rally chose to be there "because we are in a very detrimental time right now."
"His opponent is not qualified at all to be a senator, or to be in politics at all, actually," Hardeman said. "It's very vital to my future and the future of other college students so therefore, we need to come out, show support and hear Rev. Warnock explain the importance of voting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.