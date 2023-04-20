CUMBERLAND — In an ongoing effort to secure funding to renovate a popular park along the Chattahoochee River, two of Cobb’s federal lawmakers are requesting millions of dollars in next year’s budget.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk have requested federal earmarks for the project, a proposed facelift of the Paces Mill access point off Cobb Parkway along the river.
The overhaul of the Paces Mill unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is being spearheaded by the Cumberland Community Improvement District, which has sought funding since proposing the project nearly three years ago.
Cumberland CID Executive Director Kim Menefee announced Thursday that Warnock has requested $9 million in federal funds for the project, while Loudermilk has asked for $5 million.
“We could not be more excited,” she said at the CID’s board meeting Thursday. “This is really unprecedented for the CID, and really would make all the difference in bringing this project forward.”
In 2020, the CID received approval from the National Park Service to move forward with the project. Plans were unveiled in 2021, when the CID said it wanted to give the area a “more national park-like visitor experience.”
The project, estimated to cost $10.8 million, would reposition the central meadow and parking area, increase river access, enhance and expand the picnic area, upgrade the trail system and more, benefitting the millions of visitors the national recreation area hosts annually.
‘Knock-down, drag-out fight’
In the fiscal year 2022 budget, Sen. Jon Ossoff and Reps. Loudermilk, David Scott, and Lucy McBath helped secure $1 million in federal funds for the project.
But securing the remaining $10.8 million needed has been elusive.
The CID sought, but did not receive, a state grant which would have provided $3 million in funding. A CID grant application for $6 million from the Atlanta Regional Commission was also rejected.
But the CID’s leadership was excited Thursday that they had cleared an initial hurdle toward receiving more federal funds — gaining the support of Warnock and Loudermilk.
Menefee said the offices of Warnock and Loudermilk received lots of requests for local projects, and getting the lawmakers to support the Paces Mill overhaul was an achievement in itself.
“Obviously this is a very big lift for them, and a lot of critical decisions,” she said.
Warnock field director Andrea Wiggins said the senator's office believes the work of the CID is important to the area and the state.
“We will now be pitting the project against all the other projects similar to the CID throughout the nation,” Wiggins said. “So it is a knock-down drag-out fight up in Congress, but our office is ready to do it.”
The senator will now have to take his request to the Senate appropriations committee, in hopes of getting in the draft of the bill. Or, as board member Bob Voyles called it, “the sausage making committee.”
Paul Seals, a district representative for Loudermilk, said the project is one of the congressman's top initiatives.
“It’s truly an honor supporting this project. … The growth of the Cumberland CID and what’s taking place in this area, he's very much behind it.”
Adam Ross, the CID’s director of public and government affairs, told the MDJ that having support from both a senator and a congressman makes it more likely that Congress awards funding for the project. Plus, not all of Georgia’s federal lawmakers have submitted their earmark requests, so more support could be on the way.
“The actual committee will decide what amount of funding gets into the bill, if it makes the cut. So it's just preliminary, but we're excited to be at this stage so far, thankful for their support,” Ross said.
It will likely be many months before the CID knows if the project makes the cut. The next federal fiscal year does not start until October, and negotiations on the budget can drag past then. President Joe Biden didn’t sign the current fiscal year’s appropriations bill until December 2022.
Ross said he didn’t want to speculate on the likelihood of receiving funding, adding that “our track record has been very good, but we don't want to take that for granted.”
Board Chair John Sheen thanked the lawmakers’ staff for their support.
“When we started the CID 35 years ago, it wasn't that we were going to do things, it was that we were going to make things happen. And the only way that we could make things happen was to surround ourselves with people who also shared our interests, our commitment,” Sheen said.
Voyles said that many of the CID’s projects directly benefit properties in the CID, within which commercial property owners pay an extra tax to fund local improvements. The Paces Mill project would have a broader impact.
“Because those facilities are how old, 45 years old? … It's more of an indirect benefit to our businesses. But it's a very direct benefit to the people in the region,” Voyles said. “And that's why we hope that you guys really put your shoulder to the wheel.”
