SMYRNA — From having to let guard dogs out and put up an 8-foot fence to protect his first car dealership in Newark, N.J., to now owning his fifth auto dealership, Steve Ewing said he's never put much stock in excuses.
Ewing, president and owner of Wade Ford, off South Cobb Drive, was the speaker at this month's Smyrna Business Association’s luncheon.
Ewing chronicled his life’s work and 44 years of selling automobiles to a crowd of about 100 business people, explaining he attributes his success to his mantra: “no excuses.”
After earning a degree in English/Journalism from Delaware State University in 1983, Ewing struggled to find a job in media. The New Jersey native started selling cars at a Chevrolet dealership owned by friends of his uncle.
His colleagues at the Chevy store taught him how to sell cars, but they also showed him, Ewing remembers, the wrong way to treat people. Ewing said those salesmen thought you needed to scream at people and “put your foot in their backside” in order to make a sale. This isn’t the man or the salesman that Ewing wanted to become, he said.
“The best thing to do in business is build relationships,” he said, adding that he wasn't interested in over-aggressive sales techniques as his business model.
Ewing builds those relationships by making the customer his No. 1 priority, even, at times, at the expense of some top Ford executives. He said he'll put a meeting with big wigs from Ford at his store on hold to tend to a customer.
“You’ve got to get to a point where you’re never too big,” he said in a 2018 interview with Modern Dealership magazine. “You can’t let ego take over, because things can change quickly.”
There wasn’t much room for ego, however, when Ewing took over his first Ford franchise in New Jersey at 29 years old in what he describes as “probably one of the worst neighborhoods in America.”
To protect his dealership, Ewing constructed an 8-foot fence around the property and let guard dogs out every night as he locked up so that thieves wouldn’t sneak in and loot the place. That environment made it a tough place to sell cars and the business struggled.
During that time, Ewing met his future wife, Terri, and hid from her how horrible business was going for him. Eventually, Ewing sold the location to a multi-franchise dealer.
His parents, who had funded the beginning of his career as a franchise owner, refused to accept the buyout check he brought them. Rather, according to Ewing, they told him to keep the money and buy a new franchise. He did so, first in Maine and Massachusetts and later two stores in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
It was in Pennsylvania that Ewing got a call from Allen Arnold, the former chief financial officer at Wade Ford, asking him about moving to Atlanta and taking over a store.
Ewing responded with an enthusiastic “absolutely,” sold the two dealerships in Pennsylvania and moved south.
The Wade Ford franchise now produces more than $600 million in annual revenue; it is the only MotorTrend Certified dealership in Atlanta, meaning its cars are inspected by MotorTrend technicians so that customers can buy near-new cars for significantly lower prices; and, according to Modern Dealership magazine, it is the 21st-largest private company in Georgia based on revenue.
His biggest concern, he said, is how his employees feel when they come in every day.
“It’s my job to uplift my employees and make them better,” he said. “The accolades are nice, but for me, it’s all about my employees. Anyone can fire someone, but not everyone can lead someone.”
Ewing is not only a successful businessman, but a father of two young adults, Halle and Stephen.
He continues to live by his “no excuses” mantra as a boss and a leader, meaning his employees’ failures are his failures and he is more than willing to share the blame.
“As a boss, you have to ask yourself, ‘did I fail my employee?’ before you say ‘my employee failed me,’” he said. “If someone is underperforming after you hire them, it doesn’t always mean that they aren’t cut out for the job or that they’re lazy. Maybe it means you haven’t done your job in preparing them for what it is that you require of them.”
Now, the same Ewing who never got to use his college degree, who struggled with his first franchise, who hid the failure from his wife, is the successful owner of his fifth auto dealership and as often as possible shares with employees and fellow entrepreneurs the business lessons he learned along the way.
