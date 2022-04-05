EAST COBB — Voters filtered in and out of the East Cobb Government Service Center Tuesday morning to cast their vote in the special election to replace former state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb.
Voters had until 7 p.m. Tuesday to choose someone to replace Dollar through the end of the year.
Dollar represented east Cobb before he resigned to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.
Candidates running in the special election are Republicans Pamela Alayon, Mitchell Kaye and Darryl Wilson and Democrat Dustin McCormick.
The MDJ spoke with voters about who they were voting for and why.
Martha Goodman, a landscape designer and resident of east Cobb, chose Kaye, not because he is Republican, but because he is a family friend and shares the Goodmans’ view on Cobb issues.
“He went to elementary school with my husband,” she said. “I flip flop on both sides (of the political aisle), so I am not party-affiliated at all. (Kaye) is against east Cobb cityhood, so that’s good. That aligns with my thinking as well.”
Another voter, who lives in east Cobb and asked to remain anonymous, is also voting for Kaye because of his platform and “to keep the Democrats out,” she said.
“I am voting for Kaye because of his east Cobb cityhood stance, taxes and to keep the California people who are buying up our property in Georgia out,” she said. “I just think he’s an honest person.”
Marietta residents Walter and Melissa Dorawa voted for Alayon, partially crediting her ethnicity for winning their vote. As a Hispanic woman, she should be able to bring more inclusivity to the Republican Party, Melissa Dorawa said.
The Dorawas also appreciated Alayon’s efforts in campaigning for the election.
“We had a reminder on our door to get out and vote,” Melissa Dorawa said. “She took the time to remind everybody to get out and vote.”
The winner of the special election will serve out the rest of Dollar’s term through the end of the year, under the current boundaries of House District 45. On May 24, a separate primary election will be held for the full 2023-24 term in the seat, under the new boundaries drawn in the legislative redistricting process.
McCormick is running in that race also, as are Republicans Sharon Cooper, the current House District 43 representative, and Carminthia Moore.
Early voting for the May 24 primary election will run from May 2-20.
To learn the results of the special election, visit mdjonline.com.
