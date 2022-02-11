ATLANTA — The Vinings and Lost Mountain cityhood proposals are headed for a vote by the Georgia State Senate after another favorable committee hearing Friday morning.
Both bills carried 3-2 along party lines in the Senate State and Local Government Operations committee.
Debate among the members tread upon now familiar ground, with Republicans upholding the cityhood efforts as pushes to give local control back to their residents.
Said Lost Mountain’s lead sponsor, State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, “What we're seeing, I believe, is a culmination of an increasing desire on the part of folks … on wanting the ability to make decisions about their community; wanting the ability to have some real impact and influence on whether or not a car wash goes up down the street for them, or whether or not green space is torn up and developed.”
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said Lost Mountain would create “something that I don't think exists, really, in any global city is the world” — “four-acre lots” and farms within 45 minutes of a major city center.
Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, revived arguments about the potential fiscal impact of the movements to Cobb County. Though it wasn’t brought up in committee, the county said this week the cityhood movements would cost some $45.3 million in revenue, with Lost Mountain responsible for over $9 million of that.
Au’s Republican colleagues appear to have grown weary of that line of argument.
“Could you grab me a Cobb County feasibility study on any of those four (cities)? Because I'm sure that if it's such an important thing, that these five … county commissioners, I'm correct, would have certainly reached out to someone,” state Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, sarcastically asked. “So could you tell me, have you not received them? Are you just refusing to share them with us? Just please help me understand.”
Ehrhart responded that county leadership has yet to make “any attempt or effort” to talk with her or other advocates.
Added Robertson, “As someone who's been part of government for over 35 years, I think would be absolutely irresponsible that they didn't, but I'm sure they have, if you can enlighten me.”
Vinings
State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, said Friday there's something special about his city of Vinings proposal.
"This is not a cluster of suburbs (or) homeowners' associations. This has the look and feel of a community," he said.
But Carson faced another set of critiques in committee from state Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, who pressed Carson on the role race had played in drawing up the city.
“District 3 (the city’s southernmost council district) has a black population of 41%, and the other districts have less than 24%. It has a white population in the district of 47%. So my question is, were areas south of here excluded so that people of color are excluded from participating in the city?” Jones asked.
Carson and Vinings Exploratory Committee member Jimmy Eastham said the city’s boundaries hewed to the historic boundaries of Vinings, with Atlanta Road constituting the most logical southern boundary. The council districts, meanwhile, had been drawn by the legislative reapportionment office, without them.
“Don't get confused or distracted by the district map,” Eastham said. “The district map was drawn by the reapportionment committee, and we had absolutely no input … it was all strictly population.”
Both cityhood proposals are hoping to place their referendums on the May 24 primary election ballot, then electing their local representatives in November. After passage by the committee, they’ll head to the Senate floor for a vote.
