MARIETTA — Vietnam veterans and their families turned out to be recognized and celebrated during a commemoration event at Chattahoochee Technical College this week hosted by the Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion in Marietta.
Among those in attendance was Edward Redding Jr., of Marietta, who was in the Air Force when he was called to serve in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.
“It took a long time, but it finally feels good to get some recognition,” Redding said.
Another attendee, Tony Gasper, is a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.
“It beats being ignored like we were when we just got back from Vietnam,” Gasper said.
President Barack Obama proclaimed a 13-year period commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, starting on Memorial Day in 2012 (May 25, 2012) and continuing through Veterans Day in 2025 (November 11, 2025), to thank and honor veterans of the war.
January of 1962 saw the first American combat mission against the Viet Cong. The Fall of Saigon occurred in April 1975.
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The significance of that date comes from from March 29, 1973, the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
“On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, we honor all those who bravely served in the Vietnam War and who sacrificed, as did their families and caregivers, on behalf of our Nation,” President Joe Biden wrote in a 2022 proclamation letter. “In 2012, our Nation launched a 13-year long commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War to ensure that every veteran, family, caregiver, and survivor impacted by the difficult years in Vietnam feels our Nation’s gratitude for their sacrifice.”
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately 9 million Americans served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the period of the Vietnam War, and around 7 million are still living today.
With the help of thousands of commemorative partner organizations at the local, state and national levels, hometown-centric events and activities are being held to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families.
“We are here to celebrate and honor you,” said Holli Kelly, director of the Marietta Veterans Center. “We recognize and honor the more than 58,000 patriots, their names etched in black granite, and those who returned home.”
There are still more than 1,500 service members who remain unaccounted for from Vietnam, according to Biden’s proclamation.
“Know that our Nation’s efforts to bring them home will never stop,” Biden wrote. “We pledge to never forget the eternal sacrifice of your loved ones and what you have sacrificed for the Nation.”
Kelly stood in the front of the room and read excerpts from Biden’s proclamation letter before adjourning the meeting and ushering the veterans into the hallway to pick up a commemorative pin and grab lunch.
Ken Buechel, of Marietta, served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, in the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery.
“I don’t go to many veterans events,” Buechel said. “But I do appreciate this.”
Jimmie Howell, of Lithonia, was in the Army and served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.
“It was a rough time,” Howell said. “It is nice to finally get some recognition. I appreciate it.”
