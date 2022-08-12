MARIETTA – A local war veteran completed a model of the famous USS Arizona in remembrance of those lost at Pearl Harbor.
Upstairs in the home office of William Middlesworth lie remnants from his time in the military. Medals from his service in the Vietnam War adorn the walls, as well as a few pictures from his unit. In the corner by the window sits his work desk, covered in paints, brushes, and loose model parts.
The USS Arizona was attacked at Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces on December 7, 1941. After being struck by torpedo bombers, it exploded and sank. Nearly 1,200 people on board were killed, representing about half of the deaths in the Pearl Harbor attack.
Middlesworth, who spent three years as a combat specialist with the U.S. Army, spends his days building models of historic military vehicles.
Inspired by a trip to Pearl Harbor, Middlesworth built the 1/200th scale model in remembrance of the people who lost their lives at the Pearl Harbor attacks during World War II.
"You can't help but feel something," said Middlesworth. "It's a very visceral experience, whether you were in the military or not."
Middlesworth went on about the significance behind Pearl Harbor, stating that the sinking of the Arizona is one of the defining moments in our history.
"We may not have joined World War II if that had not happened," said Middlesworth. "The sinking of that boat and the devastation behind it changed the course of the direction of world history."
Frances Middlesworth, Bill's wife, said he wanted to use the build to help educate those who may not know a lot about Pearl Harbor.
"We see so many that are unaware about Pearl Harbor," said Frances. "He wanted to honor the memory."
Middlesworth spent six months crafting the model of the historic ship that came equipped with over 40 pages of instructions, working almost every day to complete it, he said. The model itself has more than 1,000 pieces to it, with additional smaller, detailed photo-etched parts totaling over 300 pieces.
The model cost $300, with the additional parts costing just over $200, according to Middlesworth.
Everything comes together to form a miniature replica of the ship, hoisted on a wooden stand, handmade by Middlesworth. Sitting behind the model is a flag, securely displayed in a hanging case on the wall, which once flew on-site at Pearl Harbor.
Before starting his models, Middlesworth does research on the subject he is recreating. He does this to better understand the design, as well as learn any important facts or history about it, which he says is possibly the most important step.
"If you can understand the historical content and physical properties of what you're building, you can do a better job," said Middlesworth.
Middlesworth says building the model itself adds an element of learning, with each project teaching him something new.
"At 75 years of age, I'm still learning," said Middlesworth. "I'm still trying to keep my mind as active as I possibly can."
