MARIETTA — The Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation and Wreaths Across America teamed up with the Atlanta Braves Monday, hosting an event at the Cobb County Civic Center to promote both organizations.
Wreaths Across America coordinates thousands of wreath-laying ceremonies across the country during the holidays. Donations support millions of wreaths that are laid at the graves of veterans. The Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, meanwhile, is dedicated to building a veterans memorial on Fairground Street in Marietta near the Cobb Aquatic Center, the centerpiece of which will be a 120-foot star-shaped sculpture. The construction cost, $4.5 million, is being funded by $1 million in county 1% sales tax revenue, with the rest coming from private funding.
The foundation hosted Monday’s event after hearing that Wreaths Across America would be making a stop in Marietta to promote wreath donations, explained event coordinator Margie Medlin. Supporters can pay $15 for a wreath. Last December, Wreaths Across America laid more than 12,000 wreaths at Marietta National Cemetery.
Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell arranged for the Atlanta Braves to bring the 2021 World Series Commissioner’s Trophy to the event, in order to attract more attendees. In addition to learning about the wreaths and plans for the veterans memorial, attendees posed with the trophy, which is on a tour around the southeast.
“Today is about Wreaths Across America because we are partnering with them, because we want people to donate a wreath to be in our national cemetery at the Christmas season,” said Donna Rowe, president of the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation. “And part of that money for the wreath comes to Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation. And the Braves were nice enough to work with us and let us have the World Series trophy, to bring awareness to the Cobb Veterans Memorial.”
The foundation hopes to break ground on the new, 3.4-acre memorial in May. In addition to the sculpture, the memorial will include service walls with brief histories and flags of each branch of service and photo walls for the community to leave pictures of family members who served.
“It's going to be awesome,” said Roy Lantz, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam. “And it's not just going to be a beautiful statue, it's going to be active, there's going to be a kiosk. So for a veteran, any veteran, anywhere, can come and learn about VA benefits or learn where to go to get housing, medical help. It's going to be an all-encompassing resource for all veterans.”
Wreaths Across America brought a truck, or “mobile education exhibit” to Monday’s event. Inside the truck, Stefan Brann, a driver/ambassador for the organization, answered questions from attendees and played a video about the organization’s mission. Last year, the organization laid 2.45 million wreaths across the country, its highest-ever number.
“Eight years ago on a 70-degree day at Arlington National Cemetery, the official count stopped at 92,000 people,” Brann told attendees. “I had kids on here … two weeks ago, and I asked them, ‘Did everybody watch the Super Bowl?’ Well, you know, we had 70,000 people that went to the stadium to watch a football game. Eight years ago, we had 92,000 people come out to say thank you to our fallen veterans, who are the true heroes in this country. It's not those guys playing football — and I'm a football fan — it's the men and women that served the United States military who are the true heroes in this country.”
