ACWORTH — Powder Springs resident Painter Dixon Lester recalled asking his father how he got his name.
"That was the first time I ever saw my father cry," Lester said. "He said, ‘I don't want to talk about it, don't bring it up again.’”
His father had served in World War II alongside a man named Donald Painter. They became friends, but Painter was tortured and killed in Japan after his plane was shot down.
Lester's father believed it was his fault, and suffered from survivor's guilt after his friend was killed.
“He would never let me talk about it,” Lester, a former petty officer in the Navy, who served three tours in Vietnam, said. “A lot of us can't talk openly to our family or others because people just don't understand what we went through."
He was one of more than 60 veterans who gathered Monday for a luncheon in Acworth, sharing their stories of war, family and friendship.
“These guys are heroes to me," Lester said. "(At these luncheons), I can meet with some friends and become brothers with people who went through the same thing that I experienced.”
The Veterans for Lunch Bunch luncheon was held at Cowan Historic Mill in Acworth. T.D. Jorgensen, a former dual-rated Army aviator captain and a resident of Marietta, coordinates the group’s weekly luncheons.
Kevin Marcy, owner of Cowan Historic Mill, a venue in Acworth normally used for weddings, regularly hosts the veterans and pays for their lunches because of his respect for them and their service, he said.
“When I heard they were doing (luncheons), I asked if we could participate because when they go to the restaurants, they still have to pay or maybe they get a discount,” Marcy said. “I said, ‘no, I'd like to treat you all, so come here and we'll put the meal on just to say thanks.’”
The veterans began Monday's gathering like they always do, with the Pledge of Allegiance, before gifting Marcy a framed picture of themselves that included the message, “In Sincere Appreciation From Your Veteran Friends." Then, the veterans helped themselves to chicken livers, mashed potatoes, banana pudding and more as they talked, laughed and shared stories from their time in the service.
Among the veterans in attendance were Harold Hollingshed and Michael Gresham, who grew up together as neighbors in Kennesaw, served overseas for years, and now live as neighbors in Kennesaw once again.
The pair recalled their childhood, little boys running around outside of their homes pretending to be soldiers. As adults, they turned their childhood fun into reality, serving for four years in the Air Force and two years in the Marine Corps, respectively.
Hollingshed was a sergeant and spent two of his four enlisted years overseas in Japan; Gresham was a sergeant and served in Vietnam for two years.
It was hard to find work when he was a teenager, Gresham said, and a lot of young men were being drafted into the service. Gresham, however, joined because he wanted to serve.
His heroics during combat earned him several awards, including the Purple Heart and the Navy Cross, the second-highest military decoration awarded to sailors and Marines for extraordinary heroism.
Gresham, according to his Navy Cross citation, took command of his platoon after an attack from enemy forces in Vietnam left his superior officers seriously injured. “With complete disregard for his own safety, he raced through the intense enemy fire,” it reads, as he shouted words of encouragement to his men and led them in repelling the attack.
“He saved the lives of a lot of people, and he put his own life in harm's way by going through the jungle and being shot at,” Hollingshed said.
According to Hollingshed, the two were like brothers as they were growing up.
“When we were raised up, we were like brothers because we’d fight every day,” Hollingshed said. “We’d get off the school bus, throw the books on the ground and have at it…I’d go home with a busted lip or bloody nose.”
Besides fighting and playing Army, the boys would play “Cowboys and Indians” and “Fox and the Hound.” Even when their lives pulled them in separate directions over the years, Gresham said, they remained friends through it all.
"We've always been close," he said. "We both split up after high school, but we've always kept in contact, and he (lives) behind me now."
Gresham said he hadn't been meeting with veterans much until Hollingshed helped him get back into attending events.
"I have always, kind of, stayed a loner all my life, so I really hadn't gotten back into going to the luncheons," he said. "I've always just, kind of, stayed away from that to keep from remembering old memories."
Coming home from Vietnam was hard, Gresham said, because so many Americans disapproved of the war, but now he feels like he and other Vietnam veterans are getting the recognition they deserve.
"I do enjoy (luncheons) now," he said. "It's nice to see the old men and it's nice to be remembered now. When we (got back from Vietnam), Vietnam was kind of a sore subject around the United States, you know, it wasn't recognized real good."
The luncheon acts as an outlet for veterans, Hollingshed said, because they can meet and talk to other veterans who can relate to what they went through.
“It's a camaraderie. We get to share stories of our lives that, most of the time, we won’t talk about. Veterans will talk to veterans, but they will not talk to non-veterans because non-veterans don't understand.”
Tom Foster stood at the back of the room Monday, sipping coffee and catching up with his veteran pals.
An east Cobb residents and former Army specialist drafted into the infantry during the Vietnam War, Foster was injured twice in combat after being shot in the back and then hit by shrapnel from a rocket-propelled grenade blast. He was inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame in 2017.
Foster remembers the Tet Offensive of 1968, one of the largest operations of the Vietnam War when over 100 cities in South Vietnam were attacked by North Vietnamese troops, as “the worst time to ever be there.”
“They smuggled around 70,000 troops there and we didn’t know they were there,” he said. “Boy, that was some hard fighting to get rid of those guys."
The oldest veteran present Monday was 99-year-old Russell Vaudrey, a former master sergeant in the Army Air Corps and a resident of Woodstock, who served as a flight engineer and mechanic in World War II from 1942 to 1945.
Vaudrey was one of three men, out of 10, to survive after an anti-aircraft attack and tropical storm caused their bomber plane to crash into a jungle in the Philippines, he said. The three of them stuck together, marched through the jungle, avoided Japanese soldiers and made it back to base.
After sharing stories and each other's company Monday, the men gathered outside for a group picture and went their separate ways — but only until next Monday, when noon rolls around again.
If you are a veteran or know of one who would like to attend Veterans For Lunch Bunch luncheons, email T.D. Jorgensen at nurnberg62@aol.com.
