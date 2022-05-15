MARIETTA — There aren’t many places where you can get legal advice, grab a bag of free groceries, hunt for a job, do your laundry, get a haircut and practice tai chi. But all that and more was on offer at the Cobb County Civic Center for scores of local veterans this weekend.
Marietta-based nonprofit United Military Care brought together a slew of free resources and services under one roof by hosting its inaugural veterans resource fair Friday and Saturday.
“We determined that bringing the resources to our veterans all in one place provides a greater chance that veterans will get the help that they need, instead of relying on transportation issues or rising gas costs or trying to make appointments and so forth,” said Kimberly Scofi, the nonprofit’s president. “So, we planned the We Care Fair to bring all of those solutions to them in one spot over two days.”
About 850 veterans attended Friday. Scofi said Saturday afternoon that they expected the number for Saturday to be around 1,000.
“Everything's going fantastic. Cobb County government has been just a sheer delight to work with, and we appreciate the support from Commissioner (JoAnn) Birrell and Cobb County.”
United Military Care tabulated all of the requests it has had from veterans since its founding a decade ago to identify the most common needs.
Among the offerings were on-site meals and showers, clothing, groceries, hygiene supplies, legal services, health screenings, vaccinations, financial services, job recruiters, mental health resources, pet adoptions, and assistance regarding disability benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims and social security.
Dwayne Jocelyn, an Air Force veteran who lives in Sandy Springs, got a free haircut from south Cobb’s Kindred Barber and Beauty Academy.
“Event’s lovely,” he said as the barber clipped away. “Nice haircuts and stuff. Now I ain't gotta go to the VA to get my booster shot, I can go right over there to get my booster shot.”
Attendees spoke about veterans’ struggles with homelessness, suicide navigating the benefits system and other issues.
“A lot of people don't know what's available out there, just so much,” said Navy veteran Hal Burke. “It's overwhelming. When you bring it together, if you go to one spot and see everything, there's probably something that could help them.”
Army veteran Chuck Kluball works with veterans in his job at Home Depot, helping them find work and advance in their careers. A stable job is key to veterans transitioning into civilian life, he said.
“They really struggle when it comes to growing careers,” Kluball said. “When you have to frequently move your entire family, it's really hard to maintain a job when you're bouncing, literally, you could be going from Hawaii, to Georgia, up to Baltimore. And it's hard to maintain a job doing that.”
Kluball has attended several similar events and said the fair was one of the most holistic he’d seen, given the breadth of services offered. And he spoke with dozens of vets looking for a job.
“Generally speaking, a lot of times you go to an event, you get like a massive rush, and then it's kind of dead … This one has been pretty steady the entire time,” Kluball said.
Kayli Jensen, a service missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spent her Saturday volunteering with Sweetwater Mission, distributing groceries to people in need in the civic center parking lot.
“I'm really grateful for all the people that we’re able to help, you can tell for some people that they just really need it and you can see their gratitude, just the smiles that they have when we give them all the food that they want. … it's expensive, and some people really can't spare it,” Jansen said.
Canton resident Dennis Aloia, a Navy vet and member of the Vietnam Veteran Alliance, hopes the event is here to stay.
“I wish they’d do it every year … I've visited every table here, and they all have something to offer for different veterans, no matter what their situation is. So I think it's a worthwhile event.
Scofi welcomed feedback and suggestions, and said the organization may hold more fairs in the future.
