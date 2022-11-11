SMYRNA — Veterans of three generations of American wars abroad received a tip of the cap Friday from city residents.
Though relocated indoors to the Smyrna Community Center, the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony — a collaboration with American Legion Post 160 — was undeterred by a wet and gray morning.
Several dozen veterans, from grizzled men who served in Vietnam to younger soldiers from 21st century conflicts, were hailed for their contributions to their country.
Mayor Derek Norton said “the relationship between the city of Smyrna and the veterans in this community is as strong now as it’s ever been,” pointing to a number of moves by the city to support its former service members. In 2020, for example, the city council relaxed its alcohol pouring license requirements to ease the restrictions on the American Legion post.
“For the first time in the city's history, we made Veterans Day an official city holiday earlier this year. And yes, if you visit the Legion, you might find me or Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould catching up with Legion members over beers,” Norton added.
Helping to cut through the drizzle were performances by the South Cobb High School Choir. Then there was Capt. Leland Jones, a chaplain with the Georgia Army National Guard, who delivered an impassioned, rousing speech befitting of a longtime military officer.
“Many of you have burned the midnight oil just to keep the lights on, just to keep your families taken care of, just to make sure that there was food on the table. Many of you have done more and over and above and have not gotten the thank you,” Jones said, his voice booming across the gymnasium in a crescendo.
Jones then pointed to the harsh realities many veterans face upon returning home. After coming back from Iraq, he said, “I was in my 40s. I was just old sod at that point. What hurt me was the fact that after I got out, it was within a three-year span, I attended three funerals of soldiers that I had served with, and these soldiers were the ages of my kids when we were deployed in ’06 and ’07.”
Master of ceremonies Narayan Sengupta noted somberly that when he asked for veterans of World War II to stand and be recognized, none were in attendance.
“I’m sad to see that. That means a lot,” he said.
Jones, however, told the audience the trials of civilian life can be overcome through passion and purpose. And most important for veterans, he added, is for them to share what they’ve been through.
“I don't want you to die without telling your story. I want you to start sharing with folks what it means to have worn that stinking uniform, to have served in places that you didn't know you were going to go.
“And I want you to tell your story with purpose to be able to let others know if you will sometimes, even in your blindness … you can make a difference. Your purpose now is to share the beauty of what that experience has done for you. Because you're better people today because of the service of yesterday,” Jones said.
