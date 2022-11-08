Cobb's incumbent congressional representatives have been reelected, the Associated Press has projected, while a new congressman will represent the redrawn 6th Congressional District.
U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, David Scott, D-Atlanta, and Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, appeared to have handily defeated their challengers on their way to reelection. Dr. Rich McCormick, the Republican running in the Sixth District, appeared victorious shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Greene, whose redrawn district will include a portion of southwest Cobb in January, was challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Greene had received 167,666 votes, or 66.4%, to Flowers' 84,788 votes, or 33.6%, just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The AP projected Greene's victory at 8:51 p.m.
Scott, meanwhile, led with 205,616 votes, or 82%, to Republican Caesar Gonzales' 45,254 votes, or 18%, just before 11:30 p.m. The AP projected Scott's victory at 8:05 p.m.
Loudermilk led Democratic challenger Antonio Daza in the race for Georgia's 11th Congressional District just before 11:30 p.m. Loudermilk had 175,735 votes, or 63.8%, to Daza's 99,900 votes, or 36.2%. The AP projected Loudermilk's victory as of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.
McCormick led with 187,239 votes, or 63.1%, over Democrat Bob Christian's 109,610 votes, or 36.9%, just before 11:30 p.m. The AP projected McCormick's victory at 10:56 p.m.
All results are according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website and are unofficial until certified.
