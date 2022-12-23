Two downtown Marietta businesses were broken into early Friday — Pie Bar on Powder Springs Street and Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub on Atlanta Street.
The Marietta Police Department is investigating both break-ins, police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said. Reports have not been finalized and details are preliminary, McPhilamy added.
Pie Bar was broken into Friday around 5:30 a.m., according to a post on the store's Facebook page. A cash drawer and a safe were taken. McPhilamy said police believe two suspects were behind the burglary.
"It’s heartbreaking to see a place you put some much time and effort into hurt," a post from the store reads.
Pie Bar said Friday is a big day for Christmas pie pickups. All pies intended for pickup at the Marietta location have been moved to the Woodstock location at 8720 Main Street #130. The store said all pies will be available for pickup there from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Street crews swept up the broken glass, police reviewed camera footage and the smashed door has been repaired, according to a post from Pie Bar.
"Sometimes bad things happen, but we are so grateful for everyone’s assistance," the post reads.
The popular pie shop was founded in Woodstock before opening its second location in Marietta in 2020.
McPhilamy said police were alerted to a possible break-in at Johnnie MacCracken’s when a passerby noticed the pub had broken glass around 7:30 a.m.
Johnnie MacCracken's posted photos of a smashed glass door on Facebook. Security footage posted by the pub appears to show someone inside the pub around 4:40 a.m.
It was not immediately clear if anything had been taken from the pub. Johnnie MacCracken’s said that it had fixed the glass door and was open for business Friday.
"So, here we are waiting for the fine people who read this to support us by coming in and having lunch today or a beer later today. The best revenge against adversity is to put your boots on and go back at it," a post from the pub reads.
