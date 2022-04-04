A lawsuit calling the proposed city of Vinings “unconstitutional and fatally defective” and seeking its removal from the May 24 ballot was filed in Cobb Superior Court Monday.
On Feb. 23, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill putting a referendum on the proposed city before the roughly 7,000 people who live within its borders. If successful, Monday’s lawsuit would have the referendum struck from their ballots.
“The voters should not be forced to vote for or against a City whose charter is clearly unconstitutional,” the complaint reads.
Allen Lightcap, one of two attorneys leading the case, said the legal argument it makes applies to bills establishing referenda for the proposed cities of Lost Mountain and East Cobb, both of which are also on the May 24 ballot.
“I can only talk about the city of Vinings,” he said, “but the same constitutional infirmities are present in Lost Mountain and East Cobb.”
Tom Ham, a member of the pro-cityhood Vinings Exploratory Committee and president of the Vinings Historical Preservation Society, declined to comment Monday. The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, did not respond to a request for comment.
But Stuart Morelli, general counsel for the state legislature — echoing language in the lawsuit — called Lightcap’s argument “fatally defective” in a statement shared by state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, sponsor of the Lost Mountain bill.
Home rule
Filed on behalf of plaintiff Joseph Young, a Vinings resident, state lobbyist and one-time legislative director of former Gov. Roy Barnes, the lawsuit names Cobb County and Janine Eveler, director of Cobb’s elections department, as the defendants. Eveler said Monday she had not seen the lawsuit, and declined to comment.
The lawsuit argues the proposed city of Vinings is “fatally defective” in two ways, both of them touching on the “city-lite” model touted by proponents.
“The whole idea behind the city-lite concept is, you know, keep the taxation down and make it so that there are guardrails (to) keep the council from going out trying to raise taxes,” Ham said in March 2021, when Carson filed his bill, “and make sure that you can’t indebt the city without a referendum.”
The bill calls for the city of Vinings to offer three services: parks, zoning, and code enforcement. All other services would be provided “by the city contracting with service providers via intergovernmental agreements or contracts with private parties.”
The first hitch, according the lawsuit, is that the bill is local legislation, not a general law.
According to the state Constitution, only general law can regulate the services a county or city offers, known as “home rule” powers — an argument backed up by an unofficial 1994 opinion from the Georgia Attorney General’s office, the lawsuit claims.
“They tried to do something similar to regulate the charter of the city of Gainesville,” Lightcap said. “The AG in ‘94 was like, ‘You can’t do this. You cannot regulate home rule powers through local legislation.’ Period, point blank.”
The second hitch is that, by specifying the services provided — zoning, code enforcement and parks — the bill takes away the proposed city’s discretion to offer or not offer certain services.
If the referendum is allowed to happen, people living within the borders of the proposed city will be voting for one thing — a “diet city” — but might get another, Lightcap said; if a judge found unconstitutional the provisions that limit home rule powers, the only thing stopping the Vinings City Council from creating a police department or a bus system “is the discretion of the elected members of the government.”
“The provisions that say that Vinings will be a limited city are 100% going to be struck,” he added. “How do you let the city of Vinings voters vote for something that is a lie?”
‘Fatally defective’
Lightcap argues the bill illegally limits what a future city of Vinings can and cannot do; Morelli, general counsel for the state legislature, says it does no such thing.
Lightcap’s argument is “fatally defective,” Morelli writes, because the bill “does not actually set up a city light.” Instead the city of Vinings “would have all of the powers and duties of any other city if the voters approve the referendum” on May 24.
There is nothing in the bill that limits the services Vinings can provide its residents, according to Morelli — “merely a provision addressing how such services are to be provided.”
Even if one were to assume that provision were unconstitutional, he continued, “the court could just render them unenforceable and allow the referendum to proceed.”
Finally, any claims made by cityhood advocates about limited government have no legal bearing, Morelli said.
“If some cityhood (supporters) are saying the city will only directly provide certain services, that is a political matter, not a legal matter,” he wrote. “Legally the City of Vinings will have all the powers and duties as any other city.”
Mableton
Lightcap said he does not believe the proposed city of Mableton, which is still awaiting the governor’s signature and which wouldn’t go to voters until November, has the same “constitutional flaws.”
Although it also offers a limited set of services, “the real question is not, ‘What services they do choose or not choose to use?’” he continued. “It’s really more about, does the ... local legislation purport to regulate home rule powers?”
The lawsuit asks that the court prevent Eveler from placing the referendum on the May 24 ballot or, if the court cannot make a decision in time, that it delay the referendum until the November elections.
(1) comment
This sounds like voter suppression. What about our right to self determination. Let the people vote for or against cityhood, not a few lawyers and a judge.
