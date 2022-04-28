After facing a series of legal challenges to their constitutionality, Cobb’s three upcoming cityhood referendums will proceed after all.
Votes on East Cobb, Lost Mountain, and Vinings will move forward as planned on May 24. Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard decided the court would not intervene to block the referendums, instead planning to revisit the three lawsuits challenging the efforts after the cities’ fates have been decided at the ballot box.
Leonard announced his intent to stay the lawsuits until after the referendums in a Wednesday evening conference with the parties, according to Cindy Cooperman and Taryn Bowman of the East Cobb and Vinings cityhood committees.
The plaintiffs in the case — attorneys Allen Lightcap and Gerry Weber, who are representing residents in each of the proposed cities — had sought to have the referendums struck from the ballot before they received a vote. Cobb County, as the defendant, said last week they believed the cases should be dismissed, a position shared by the three cityhood committees.
The county was named as a defendant in all three lawsuits because the plaintiffs filed suit against the Cobb Board of Elections and Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler to block the referendums. Cityhood advocates had sought to join the case as defendants, and the Georgia Attorney General’s Office notified the court that it intended to file an amicus brief in the case.
The legal challenges in each case contend the “city lite” structure of the three proposed cities was unconstitutional by limiting the inviolable powers cities are afforded under Georgia’s constitutional principle of home rule. A first lawsuit was filed against Vinings on April 4, with ones challenging Lost Mountain and East Cobb following in recent weeks.
Leonard demurred; rather than wade into the merits of the lawsuits, he ruled the plaintiffs were seeking a decision “prematurely and that this matter is not yet ripe for review.”
“This Court declines to interfere with the legislative process and remove the referendum from the ballot,” Leonard wrote.
Should the referendums fail to pass, he said, the cases will be “moot and dismissed.” If they succeed, the plaintiffs can bring their case before the court.
“In the meantime, it is incumbent on the proponents, opponents, and voters — not this Court — to educate one another on the issues presented in this lawsuit and the likely effects of approving (the cities) in the upcoming referendum,” Leonard added.
Reaction
With their initiatives set to in fact receive a vote, cityhood advocates were quick to declare victory.
“We are very pleased with the ruling,” said Vinings’ Taryn Bowman. “The oppositions’ ploy to defeat cityhood by actually taking away people’s right to vote on it one way or the other failed miserably, as it should.”
Added Craig Chapin of the East Cobb Cityhood Committee, "The anti-city opposition's desperate attempt to legislate from the bench and deprivation of East Cobb citizens' right to vote has been recognized by a judge. We know the people in this community are smarter than what the opposition gives them credit for, but we still appreciate it when judges see through these tactics so that democratic processes can proceed without interference or manipulation.
“We are pleased that citizens will have the opportunity to vote on the Cityhood referendum questions for the cities of East Cobb, Vinings, and Lost Mountain on May 24th.”
Said State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, the lead sponsor of the Lost Mountain effort, “The judge's decision to stay the cases clearly indicates that he, unlike petitioner West Cobb Advocate, values the right of citizens to vote. Residents have figured out that the puppet master behind the West Cobb Advocate continues to be none other than city of Marietta resident, Melissa O'Brien, who often travels to West Cobb to engage in activism at cityhood events intended for local residents.”
Ehrhart's statement continued, “Supporters of local control find the current attempt to deny citizens a vote on cityhood particularly distasteful, and clear evidence that the main issue O'Brien's West Cobb Advocate is ‘advocating' for is voter suppression.”
A statement from O’Brien, a former Cobb Board of Commissioners candidate, said she was merely one of "thousands of people in West Cobb who question the constitutionality" of the referendum.
"It seems unfortunate to me and others that West Cobb’s own State representatives, who are supposed know the law and uphold the Constitution, are promoting what amounts to a bait-and-switch concept of cityhood. It is sad that Representative Ehrhart wants to talk about anything but the Constitution, and tries to make this about me. It is about the truth and the law and making sure the voters of West Cobb are not deceived," O'Brien said.
The plaintiffs, meanwhile, said Leonard’s decision not to dismiss the cases outright was an indication their argument had merit.
“We appreciate the Court's thoughtful decision to stay the cases rather than dismiss them, as advocated by the County and the Intervenors,” Lightcap told the MDJ. “By staying the cases, the Court recognizes that the cases present important constitutional questions that should be heard if any of the referenda are approved by the voters. Ultimately, the plain language of the constitution specifically forbids the City-Lite provisions of these charters. If any of these cities pass, the Court will be squarely presented with an unconstitutional charter, and these important challenges will proceed."
Dora Locklear, the chair of the West Cobb Advocate community group (both were the named plaintiffs in the Lost Mountain suit), said she was “delighted” by the ruling.
“The stay offers the voters within the proposed city limits the opportunity to be heard, and we believe that they are wise enough to understand that not only are these ‘city-lite’ models unconstitutional but they are a bad idea for a variety of reasons,” a lengthy statement from the Locklear read in part. “…We look forward to a huge voter turnout where the voice of the people — those who believe in truth, facts, and the power of the Constitution — can be heard.”
(7) comments
Opponents are saying the judge is deciding our fate. Which is just another effort to mislead. His decision allows we the people to decide whether or not local control of zoning and ordinances will become a reality when we vote on May 24th. Early voting starts Monday the 2nd.
Most of the people I know who are for cityhood are close-minded bassackward Trumplicans, so I'm wary of their true motivations.
We are fortunate that this judge believes the people have a right to vote on these things. As of now, west Cobb has a rep who is unopposed and apparently is not neutral in this effort. I'm excited about the possibility of having six local reps in a City Council who we can hold accountable for their actions as well as their votes. But that's only if we vote YES. If we vote no we'll be completely at the mercy of a leftist county commission who believes in leftist development, inappropriate transportation schemes and high density development disguised as "affordable housing." Not a good thing for west Cobb's neighborhoods.
What is "leftist"?
RL Look in mirror for your answer.
I am not a lawyer, but it seems reasonable to me that the time to question the "unconstitutionality" of "city lite" was months ago before the GA House, the GA Senate, and the GA Governor all approved it! I believe that they missed their window of opportunity, and now are operating on "sour grapes".
A "leftist" is someone who name calls those with whom he disagrees, tries to censor them and thinks taxation with minimal or no representation is a good idea. A leftist is someone who files a lawsuit to prevent referendums or the people voting. It's a broad category and might include communists, socialists or democrats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.