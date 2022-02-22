ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the bill creating a new city of Lost Mountain, setting the stage for a May 24 referendum.
Now, in three months' time, the voters of the nearly 75,000-resident area will be left to settle the question for themselves:
“Shall the Act incorporating the City of Lost Mountain in Cobb County according to the charter contained in the Act be approved?"
Kemp's signature follows final approval of the bill by the Georgia House of Representatives Tuesday, on a 98-64 margin.
House Bill 826 had already passed both chambers, but was required to return to the House after an amendment in Senate committee.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, added provisions requiring the proposed city’s six council members to reside in the district in which they represent. The mayor of Lost Mountain would also be elected citywide; previously, the mayor was to be chosen from among the six council members as a “first among equals.”
The amendments result in a city governance structure that closely resembles East Cobb’s proposed model. The city itself — bordered by Paulding County in the west, Macland Road in the south, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park in the east, and Old Stilesboro Road in the north — would be divided into three council districts. Two members would be elected from each district.
“Local control” (as branded by cityhood advocates) over zoning has been the most out-front issue for Lost Mountain, but the city would further provide sanitation, parks and recreation, and code enforcement to its nearly 75,000 residents. Existing county parkland could be purchased by the new city at $100 per acre.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, the effort's lead sponsor, gave the following statement on the bill's signature:
"It’s a great day for West Cobb. The good folks of that area now have an opportunity to choose the local representation they deserve. They can have a true and meaningful say in how their neighborhoods and community develop in the future and not leave those decisions to people they can’t vote for and who don’t live here.
"May 24 will be an Independence Day of sorts. A day that voters will be able to protect the quality of life they cherish, and make their voices heard in support of their new hometown of Lost Mountain, Georgia."
