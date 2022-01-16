Falling temperatures across metro Atlanta Monday morning could freeze roads and down trees soaked by Sunday's winter storm, meteorologists warn.
The storm, which dumped an inch of rain on Cobb, and perhaps as much snow, arrived Sunday morning, toppling trees and knocking out power in pockets of the county.
Georgia was spared the storm's worst, however, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Marissa Pazos.
"It really was ... a bigger event in the Carolinas," Pazos said, adding that Georgia suffered relatively few power outages.
But the return of high winds Sunday night, coupled with trees becoming heavier as they freeze, could lead to more trees falling over and knocking out power early Monday, she warned.
And black ice could form on wet roads, bridges and overpasses. The Georgia Department of Transportation on Sunday evening recommended that people who get in their cars Monday drive slowly and pay attention to road conditions.
"Please stay off the roads tonight and tomorrow if at all possible," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a video shared on social media.
An inch of rain fell on Cobb Sunday morning, Pazos said. While rain turned to snow in the afternoon, the National Weather Service's Atlanta office did not have an official snowfall estimate for Cobb County Sunday evening, she said. Across metro Atlanta, between one and two inches of snow were expected to have fallen by storm's end Sunday.
Power outages affected traffic lights at several intersections across Cobb, the county reported on its social media accounts Sunday, including the intersections at Johnson Ferry and Lassiter roads in east Cobb and Concord Road and the East-West Connector in south Cobb.
“The big problem spot that we have is the East-West Connector and Old Concord Road,” county spokesman Ross Cavitt said in a video posted to the county’s Twitter account Sunday morning. Lights in the area were shut down "because of a plethora of power lines that have been hit by trees in that area.”
If traffic lights are out, drivers should treat the intersection as if it has a four-way stop sign, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The National Weather Service expects a high of 39 degrees Monday, and mostly cloudy skies.
