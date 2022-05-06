Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, on Friday condemned an email from the pro-Lost Mountain cityhood group tying her to issues at polling places this week as "fear mongering."
The Thursday email from Preserve West Cobb came in the aftermath of west Cobb voters reporting that the Lost Mountain cityhood question was missing from their ballots.
"These big government, anti-democratic activists will truly stop at nothing to keep Lisa Cupid in power and make sure West Cobb is flooded with apartments and laundromats," the email charged.
Cupid said Friday "The insinuation this is an effort by – or condoned by – anyone in the county government is false. The claim this is an effort to keep politicians in power to push an agenda simply ignores reality and is fear-mongering at its worse."
As early voting began Monday, some residents inside the proposed city limits of East Cobb and Lost Mountain said the cityhood referendum (among other elections) had been left off their ballots. While Elections Director Janine Eveler didn't provide an estimate of how many voters had been affected, she attributed problems to a programming issue. Eveler said the issue was resolved by Monday mid-morning, though a west Cobb resident reported the same issue as late as Wednesday.
The email from Preserve West Cobb referenced comments Dora Locklear, a Lost Mountain opponent, made to the MDJ.
“I’m not worried that there were people whose vote didn’t count. … I think we always have those kinds of concerns at the back of our mind. But I feel confident in the poll workers, and the process, and that we’ll come out on top,” Locklear said.
Locklear was also one of the plaintiffs on a lawsuit challenging Lost Mountain's constitutionality, and the Preserve West Cobb email seized on her remarks as the latest example of attacking residents' "right to vote on cityhood."
While the email doesn't explicitly allege the county was behind the ballot issues, Cupid's statement indicates she saw an implied connection.
She added, "Voters should always go to the polls and check their ballots before casting them. And voters should always go to the polls and decide on issues based on facts, and not unsubstantiated claims designed to inflame emotions."
Shortly after Cupid's email, an email from west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill went out with a similar message, writing that the "claim that this is an effort by - or condoned by - anyone in county government is false. It was an unfortunate incident that has since been corrected."
Friday afternoon, three of the leaders involved in the Lost Mountain cityhood movement, state Reps. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, and Scott Johnson, issued the following statement:
"Preserve West Cobb has never stated or implied that Cobb County officials intentionally caused ballot issues for city voters. Any statement to the contrary is completely false.
"Our email spoke the truth: Big-government activists like Ms. Locklear, who are trying to remove Lost Mountain from the ballot and are 'not worried that there were people whose vote didn’t count,' have shown they will stop at nothing to keep Lisa Cupid in power.
Lisa Cupid's completely fabricated claim that we have accused county officials of election tampering is a desperate attempt to stop cityhood a few weeks out from the vote.
Cupid's use of taxpayer resources to actively campaign against Lost Mountain is a flagrant violation of Cobb County ethics rules. Cobb County voters deserve better. We are speaking with our attorney about next steps."
