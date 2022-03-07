MARIETTA — The Cobb County School District’s accreditation firm has invalidated the findings of its 2021 investigation into the school district and canceled a follow-up review planned for December.
Mark Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, told the Cobb school board Monday the revisions were in response to evidence the school district provided after it challenged the findings of the original review. He presented a new letter which now serves as the official report on the firm’s “special review” last August.
According to the Cobb School District, immediately after it received the review last fall, it brought to Cognia's attention specific points of evidence the Cognia review team seemed to have ignored.
Cognia, which has worked with Cobb schools since the 1950s, typically reviews the district’s accreditation every five years, last renewing it in 2019.
But last year, the school board’s three Democratic members – Charisse Davis, Leroy “Tre” Hutchins, and Dr. Jaha Howard – asked the firm to take another look at the district amid intense partisan infighting.
Cognia also said it received another 50 complaints about the district which contributed to triggering the special review. It refused requests to make those complaints public, despite Georgia Press Association attorney David Hudson stating the company was in violation of Georgia’s Open Records Act.
Last year’s investigation, Elgart told the school board on Monday, was conducted by volunteers — not Cognia staff — and that Cognia “does not substantially review” its own findings unless it results in action against a district.
(Cognia did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding where those volunteers are procured from.)
The results of that special review were originally shared with the Cobb School District in November. Though Elgart insisted the district’s accreditation was never in jeopardy, it outlined a litany of areas for improvement in the board and district and said a team would be returning the following year to follow up on their progress.
Specifically, Cognia found that “most” of the members on the Cobb Board of Education do not follow their own ethics code; that there is no “consistent and formal process” for making purchasing decisions; that the district is making progress on closing the “achievement gap” among its students; that the district’s strategic plan lacks measurable goals; and that infighting on the school board has cast the district in a negative light.
The firm said it would plan to revisit in December 2022 to check on the district’s progress. That plan has been scrapped, Elgart said Monday, and the district will have its next regularly scheduled evaluation in 2024.
Elgart’s presentation Monday constituted an about-face for Cognia. The sudden reversal of fortune for the district comes after two recent threats to the firm's grip on the accreditation business.
In February, state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, filed legislation which would require the firm to focus on student achievement in its reviews, not board politics. It would also explicitly mandate that any complaints triggering a similar review or investigation be made public under Georgia’s sunshine laws.
Then, less than a month ago, district officials confirmed Cobb was exploring accreditation with the Georgia Accrediting Commission — the state’s only other accrediting firm, which accredits individual schools, not entire districts.
Factual errors
Elgart’s new letter, presented at a special-called board meeting Monday, struck all the above critiques from the official findings except for its recommendations on “board governance.”
The “corrections,” the letter said, were based on factual errors in the original Cognia report, and a blurring of the line between evidence-based assessments, and subjective judgments of the district’s decisions.
“The public or members of the board may disagree with some of those decisions, but that’s not our role here. It isn’t to choose who’s right, or what the right decision was — did you follow your policies in making that decision?” Elgart said, adding that there’s “no evidence” the district has violated its own policies.
That includes controversial spending decisions the district made in the last two years on items like hand-sanitizing stations and ultraviolet sanitizers.
“Given the Team did not identify an instance in which the School District did not follow its own policies and procedures, it is unclear why the Team recommended an ‘improvement priority’” in adherence to its spending policies, the letter reads.
Other corrections included reversing an assertion in the original report that board members were not given enough time and information to review decisions ahead of meetings. It specifically suggested the board not introduce agenda items mere hours before a vote.
The new letter finds in particular that Superintendent Chris Ragsdale encourages an uncommon level of access to district staff on board agenda items, which “is to be commended.”
‘Fractured, not broken'
The lone area of improvement now recommended by Cognia is in the school board’s conduct. The original report outlined an array of potential ethics violations, particularly around social media use, and found the removal of board member comments during meetings was a “pivotal point in creating conflict among board members.”
The new letter strikes a more conciliatory tone.
“Evidence provided in the report indicated that while the Board may be fractured, it is not broken,” it reads.
While the board members remain divided, Elgart told them Monday that the problem is contained within the board room, and hasn’t impacted teaching and learning in the classroom.
What remains a “concerning pattern,” he added, is that the board remains largely locked into partisan voting blocs.
“What we’d like to see is, for every individual action you take as a board, you individually cast your vote. And then collectively, you govern,” Elgart said.
Board reactions
For months since the original report’s release, Howard has been calling for the board to hold an open discussion on its findings.
But when Republican Chairman David Chastain opened the floor Monday for questions to Elgart, Howard, along with his six colleagues, were silent.
“I just got it. I would love to read it,” Howard told MDJ regarding Elgart’s letter. As to any comment on the development, he said, “Not yet.”
Chastain, meanwhile, said Elgart’s comments about volunteers conducting the review was news to him.
“While we appreciate what the volunteers will do — I mean, they donated their time, they did the best they could — they did not have maybe the same kind of accountability that an employee does,” he said.
Added Hutchins, “To hear (Elgart) say that based on the number of volunteers that they have work on these things, that there was some inconsistencies, well then, I can respect that.”
As to Elgart’s encouragement to break out of its partisan voting blocs, Hutchins said, “As for me, I do vote based on what's in front of me, based on what's good for my community, and how the community will vote on it … Our communities are changing, so to expect that our communities would continue to always vote the same is not representative of what Cobb County is. Cobb is changing. So as Cobb changes, you're going to see different perspectives, you’re going to see different ideas and different ideologies, and that is what you see here.”
As the meeting wrapped up, Ragsdale and Elgart stepped away together into another room. In a news release, the superintendent suggested the new report was a vindication of the district’s position.
“When we received the Special Review Team Report, we saw a number of findings were not consistent with the evidence we provided to the Team. We greatly appreciate Dr. Elgart and Cognia’s professional staff conducting a subsequent review of the evidence originally provided by the District and reversing findings and recommendations that appeared to be contrary to evidence, and based on statements of opinion and false allegations,” Ragsdale said.
And the Democratic members look like fools again. Accomplished nothing as usual.
One wonders if the democrat school board members should have to re-imburse the district for wasted time and resources? All this, years of strife, just so they'd get noticed by Stacey Abrams! And... those "old white men" are still there, at least for now, putting the kids first.
What Mike and Laura said! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
What a coincidence that Cobb and the Ga Legislature began looking into alternative accreditation companies/options and amazingly Cognia changes their position. Its a miracle.
Haha and the rest of the dims need to be removed from their posts for impeding the boards roles and responsibilities.
And why are you automatically assuming something the Democratic school board members did caused this? Amazing. Just goes to show they actually DO need to come back and do it over. Too bad it will take them 2 years.
Because the democrats were the ones on the board driving the issue to the exclusion of almost everything else. I guess you are new to following the story, and suggest you go back and read past articles available in the archives.
