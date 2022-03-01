Editor’s note: First interviewed for a story in Saturday’s MDJ, KSU student Anya Vasilevsky gives an update on her family in Ukraine.
For Ukrainian-born Anya Vasilevsky, it’s a case of praying for the best, but preparing for the worst.
The Kennesaw State University freshman learned Monday that her family in Ukraine remained safe.
“I’m mentally preparing myself that I will lose my house and I will lose my family, and I will lose so many things,” Vasilevsky said. “I believe that everything will be fine, but on the other hand, I’m preparing myself for the worst.”
Vasilevsky, 19, who lives in an off-campus apartment in Kennesaw, is getting daily updates from her family via Telegram and Facebook.
Now, days into the Russian invasion, Ukrainian families have been separated with women and children fleeing the country and men staying to help with war efforts.
Vasilevsky’s father, Oleg, was on the western border of Ukraine Monday, helping refugees cross into Warsaw, Poland, by providing clothing and food. Her mother, Lena, and 18 other women in her travel group are in Slovakia, having just crossed the border.
Her mother’s group took 34 hours to cross the border from Ukraine to Slovakia, typically a commute of a few hours. The constant flow of refugees and war-damaged roads and bridges have slowed travel.
Vasilevsky’s mother posted a video on Facebook Monday after crossing the border to Slovakia, updating her family and friends on their status and health after four days of travel.
“We are safe, but we are not OK,” Lena Vasilevsky said in the video. “We slept in clean rooms and took hot showers ... it’s incredible how much simple things can mean.”
Vasilevsky’s brothers remain in Kyiv, helping out where they can, but aren’t involved in warfare, according to Vasilevsky.
Friends her age in Kyiv have told her about the blast of bombs and booming gunfire waking them up in the morning. She has been keeping up with them over social media, but it has been difficult for her to do so, given the evolving nature of the invasion.
She has received support and well-wishes from her friends, teachers, and church. To occupy her mind, she’s stayed active with her friends by watching movies and hiking.
“I’m just trying to keep up with school and with my friends, so if I get a call or something... then they will be there.”
As much as she tries to distract herself, Vasilevsky can’t take her mind off what the near future holds for her family and the country she was raised in.
“I wake up and go to bed with the same thoughts about this every day. I’m just worried, so I’m hoping for the best,” Vasilevsky said. “For now, they are safe, and they are good, but it changes every day, so we will see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.