MARIETTA — Less than three weeks after Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin vetoed a 4-3 vote to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city workers, the mayor and council reconciled Friday, approving both Juneteenth and Veterans Day as paid city holidays.
A special-called meeting was convened at noon where the council unanimously approved three measures in quick succession — increasing the number of city holidays from 10 to 12, adding Juneteenth as a holiday and adding Veterans Day as a holiday.
In comments following the votes, the mayor and council members thanked each other for coming together on the issue, which in previous meetings had produced emotional disagreement.
“We had a rough couple of weeks,” said Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, who led the push to add Juneteenth as a staff holiday. “But I'm glad that as a council, what we have shown is that we can come together to get things done for our citizens, for our staff, whenever we need to. So thank you all for continuing to work on this, and getting this done.”
Councilman Grif Chalfant had opposed Richardson’s Juneteenth initiative in the past, arguing that Veterans Day was more deserving of a paid holiday.
“I've heard from tons of veterans that are really pleased to have that holiday come up … So I want to thank everybody for doing that too,” Chalfant said.
“And as a veteran, I'll say ‘hooah,’” added Richardson.
Tumlin earlier this month caused an uproar among Cobb NAACP members and others when he vetoed a motion to add Juneteenth that the council had narrowly passed. Council members attempted to override the veto, but did not have the requisite five votes needed to do so.
Richardson walked out of that April 13 meeting in protest, saying the day would “go down in the history of Marietta.” And Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner Grimes told the council after the veto that she was “highly disappointed that this is even a conversation that we had to have.”
Tumlin had expressed concerns about cost and interruption of city services, and said at the time that Veterans Day was a more inclusive holiday. But he also signaled an openness toward adding both holidays, and later worked to organize Friday’s meeting.
“Four votes wasn't enough for Juneteenth,” Tumlin said Friday. “We had seven today. And we had seven for our veterans. But it not only helps those particular good causes, but two extra days for our employees. … Our employees are special … even though a lot of them won’t be able to celebrate these particular days because they do their duty. But this, I think, is good for the community … We worked together and had two unanimous votes.”
Juneteenth and Veterans Day will join the city’s 10 other paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “Spring Day” (the city’s secular term for Good Friday), Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
As with other city holidays, not every city employee would have the day off — essential services such as police and fire would remain open, and crews for water, sewer and electric utilities would be on call.
In addition to the holidays, new city employees receive 80 hours (two weeks) of paid vacation leave per year, according to City Manager Bill Bruton. The amount of vacation time increases after the fifth year of employment.
State workers get 13 holidays in 2022. Federal workers receive 11.
Adding new holidays for city workers will cost somewhere in the range of $50,000 to $55,000 per holiday, according to Bruton.
Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865, in recent years has become a recognized holiday by the federal government, the state of Georgia and Cobb County.
Councilman Carlyle Kent Friday thanked the mayor and council for its support of the Cobb NAACP’s annual Juneteenth festival on Marietta Square, which will celebrate its 19th year this June.
“I think it's a good day for the city of Marietta,” added Councilman Andre Sims. “Because they're two very special days nationally, in our country. … Like Cheryl said, it was a little tough, but, you know, that's what makes this council strong, is when we can get through the tough times and push through, and not only think about self, but think about the community at large.”
