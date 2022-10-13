MARIETTA — The Gem City has more than $3.5 million in COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act it has yet to spend.
During the council's work session this week, Councilman Andy Morris and Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin offered two different proposals for what Marietta should do with the remaining funds.
Morris requested $3 million be split equally between the seven wards for them to decide how to spend the funds, while Tumlin suggested $1 million be put toward purchasing parkland from Cobb County, while another $1 million be spent on developing land already owned by the city into a park.
Tumlin did not offer a recommendation for the remaining $1.6 million, though it was suggested those funds could then be split among the wards.
The first piece of land Tumlin recommended for consideration is at Burnt Hickory and Anderson roads. The 20-acre piece of land, most of which is tucked behind trees along the west side of Anderson Road, is owned by Cobb County and includes Schmidt Pond, a catch-and-release fishing site.
Tumlin noted that, if it had been incorporated, the proposed city of Lost Mountain planned to purchase the land at Burnt Hickory Road from Cobb County at a cheap price, though he did not specify what that price was. Under state law, county parkland could have been purchased by the new city at $100 per acre. Lost Mountain was rejected by voters in May, along with proposals for cities of East Cobb and Vinings.
Marietta's situation is different. The city would need to make an offer for the land, and there is no guarantee the county would take it.
“For our future, given annexation (and) cityhood, I just think this would be a good one to look at, given that we’re already there,” Tumlin said, indicating the purchase of the property would be a defensive maneuver should Lost Mountain cityhood come up again.
The second site listed on the agenda was a compost area on Wallace Road.
Rich Buss, the city's parks and recreation director, confirmed that second site Tumlin was referring to is the 57-acre landfill on Merritt Road, behind Lockheed Elementary School, that Marietta owns.
At its meeting Wednesday, the City Council gave Buss the green light to apply for a grant to cap the landfill and begin the process of developing a park on the site, though it has not yet determined if remaining COVID relief funds will be used to match the grant.
Tumlin said the city would like to make the land on Merritt Road useable, adding it would become the city's largest park.
Councilman Joseph Goldstein, who chairs the council’s finance committee, recommended the two proposals for what to do with the remaining federal COVID relief funds be referred to his committee following discussion.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson made the motion to refer them to the finance committee, which will meet on Oct. 25 along with the council’s other committees. The council approved Richardson’s motion 7-0.
(1) comment
Cobb County is blessed with many quality parks as well as a National Park that provides miles and miles of space for people to enjoy. While park land is nice, it would have been much more beneficial for the entire City to approve the request of Ward 5 Councilman Kent to improve sidewalks on Lawrence Street. Why? Because the current unusable sidewalks on Lawrence Street are a poor reflection on our city.
I sat at your last meeting and watched all of you squabble like children over this money. One suggested you split it, another lamented to me after the meeting that their Ward would want the same thing and would be unhappy with the outcome if one Ward received more. Another said on record that it took 15 years to fix Powder Springs Rd. That is rather a poor reflection on your leadership, isn't it, Councilman?
We don't need more parks in Marietta. We need to repair blighted sidewalks and areas where individuals, especially those who may have disabilities, have difficulties navigating.
Instead of squandering an opportunity that will likley never come this way again, use the money for something that is broken, that will likely cost more money to fix in the future and something that is fiscally responsible. Stop pandering to your individual wards and do something that is needed and necessary.
If you claim to be fiscallly conservative, then use this money for something that will end up costing the taxpayer much more to fix in the future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.