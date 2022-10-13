10-12 Site for potential park.jpg
10-13 Merritt Road landfill.jpg
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(1) comment

DFIELDS
Dorothy Fields

Cobb County is blessed with many quality parks as well as a National Park that provides miles and miles of space for people to enjoy. While park land is nice, it would have been much more beneficial for the entire City to approve the request of Ward 5 Councilman Kent to improve sidewalks on Lawrence Street. Why? Because the current unusable sidewalks on Lawrence Street are a poor reflection on our city.

I sat at your last meeting and watched all of you squabble like children over this money. One suggested you split it, another lamented to me after the meeting that their Ward would want the same thing and would be unhappy with the outcome if one Ward received more. Another said on record that it took 15 years to fix Powder Springs Rd. That is rather a poor reflection on your leadership, isn't it, Councilman?

We don't need more parks in Marietta. We need to repair blighted sidewalks and areas where individuals, especially those who may have disabilities, have difficulties navigating.

Instead of squandering an opportunity that will likley never come this way again, use the money for something that is broken, that will likely cost more money to fix in the future and something that is fiscally responsible. Stop pandering to your individual wards and do something that is needed and necessary.

If you claim to be fiscallly conservative, then use this money for something that will end up costing the taxpayer much more to fix in the future.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription