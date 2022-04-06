Truist Financial, the banking giant who owns the naming rights for the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park, will build a new, 250,000-square-foot office building behind the baseball stadium at the Battery Atlanta.
The building will be the new national headquarters of Truist Securities, the investment and corporate banking arm of the company. Truist Securities is currently headquartered in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.
Approximately 1,000 Truist Securities employees will work in the building, which is slated for a 2024 completion date.
"The new Truist Securities headquarters in The Battery Atlanta will be a unique location that will help us continue to attract, develop, and retain best-in-class teammates in order to better serve our clients," said Truist Vice Chair Beau Cummins, in a news release. "On the heels of a World Series championship, we're proud to partner with the Braves and create this exciting new workspace. Our new headquarters will feature sustainable design, state-of-the-art technology, outdoor spaces to empower teammate collaboration, incredible proximity and access to Truist Park, and opportunities throughout the year for our teammates and clients to interact with all the unique amenities available in The Battery Atlanta."
The building will be located “immediately behind Truist Park — approximately 300 feet from home plate,” the release says. The Braves owns 4.4 acres of undeveloped property north of Windy Ridge Parkway and west of Circle 75 Parkway behind the stadium. The parcel is zoned Planned Village Community, which includes offices under its permitted uses.
The building will feature a trading floor, and about half of it will be occupied by Truist Securities. The rest of the space will provide Truist the option to house other Truist employees and expand its business over time. Construction will start in the second half of 2022, the release says.
"We are thrilled to welcome our partner Truist to The Battery Atlanta," said Mike Plant, president and CEO of Braves Development Company, in the release. "We have tremendous pride in our relationship with Truist, which is rooted in our shared purpose of serving our communities, customers, fans and building championship teams. Now together at The Battery Atlanta, we will further deepen our shared commitment and strong historical partnership."
Truist has entered into a 15-year lease agreement on the building.
The new building will be the latest corporate office addition to the Battery, the mixed-use development that surrounds the stadium. Comcast, TK Elevator and Papa Johns also have offices in the area, which includes restaurants, shops, bars, hotels, apartments, a movie theater, parking decks and the Coca-Cola Roxy concert venue.
SunTrust, a predecessor of Truist, bought the naming rights for the stadium in 2014. The stadium was renamed in 2020 after SunTrust merged with BB&T.
As of December 2021, Truist is the 10th largest bank in the U.S. with about $541 billion in assets, according to federal data.
Truist also occupies Truist Plaza, a 60-story skyscraper in downtown Atlanta. Truist Financial is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The MDJ reported in March that the Braves’ real estate arm was eyeing the construction of a new office tower and parking deck at the Battery.
