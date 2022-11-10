Due to the incoming rain from Tropical Storm Nicole, several Veterans Day celebrations and events have been altered in Cobb County.
Acworth
The city of Acworth's Veterans Day Ceremony will now be held at the Acworth Community Center on Friday at 2 p.m. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Cauble Park.
Kennesaw
The city of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Friday at noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.
This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club. Lunch will be presented by Copeland’s of Kennesaw.
Curbside to-go meals will be available by registering at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxMzU4NzY. No registration is required for attendance to the event at the Community Center.
Marietta
The Veterans Day parade through downtown Marietta has been canceled. The Kiwanis Club of Marietta, which hosts the parade, announced the cancellation Wednesday afternoon. There are no plans to reschedule the parade, due to its complexity.
Powder Springs
The city of Powder Springs will celebrate Veterans Day on Friday at 11 a.m. indoors at the Ford Center Reception Hall behind the Powder Springs Library. The celebration had been scheduled for the Veterans Memorial in front of the library.
The event is put on by the American Legion Post 294 of Powder Springs in conjunction with the city. The program will feature the Presentation of Colors by the Post 294 Color Guard, patriotic music and comments by Post 294 Commander Greg Redner and Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman. Serving as guest speaker will be Navy and Air Force veteran Lloyd Leinbaugh, a Post 294 member.
Smyrna
The city of Smyrna has moved Friday's Veterans Day ceremony indoors. The ceremony, set to begin at 11 a.m., will now take place in the large gym in the Smyrna Community Center. Previously, the city had planned to host the ceremony outdoors at the Twentieth Century Veterans memorial on King Street.
The ceremony will feature keynote speaker CPT Leland Jones, U.S. Army, music by South Cobb High School choral. Colors will be presented by the Campbell High School JROTC. There will be a free lunch for all veterans at the American Legion Post 160, 160 Legion Drive in Smyrna, immediately following the ceremony. The event is organized by The Smyrna Veterans Committee.
