New art is on display in downtown Powder Springs as part of a traveling gallery.
The M2R Fence Gallery exhibit premiered in May at the M2R Trailfest in Marietta, a public arts festival along the Mountain to River Trail in Marietta and in public parks around the city. Now, the exhibit is on display at Thurman Springs Park in Powder Springs, part of the exhibit's traveling tour around Cobb after 60 days in Marietta.
More than 100 temporary art panels are on display in the park through Nov. 26, the third year in a row it has hosted the exhibit, according to a press release from Powder Springs. The panels are along fencing within and around Thurman Springs Park, as well as down Oakview Drive between Pineview Drive and Jackson Way Extension, the release said.
Following 60 days on display in Marietta, the M2R Fence Gallery was on display for one month each in Acworth, Austell and Kennesaw before coming to Powder Springs.
After its time in Powder Springs, the exhibit will break for winter before reopening Feb. 11 at Aviation Park in Kennesaw/Town Center CID. The exhibit's final stop is Smyrna, where it will be displayed in the Arboretum and Concord Road Linear Park.
The M2R Fence Gallery is produced by the Marietta Arts Council. Find out more at mariettaarts.com.
