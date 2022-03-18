Cobb County residents won’t vote on a transit sales tax referendum for another two years, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said Thursday.
The news follows a meeting earlier that day between Cupid and Cobb’s six mayors, five of whom wrote letters to Cupid in January to say they favored a smaller, five-year spending package over a more ambitious 30-year plan.
The mayors, Cupid said, pushed in their meeting Thursday for the referendum to be moved from this November to 2024.
“So my question was, ‘How will we be more intentional over the next two years than we’ve been in the last several years?’ They were able to provide arguments as to how they believe that can work,” Cupid said, adding that the Board of Commissioners was likely to vote next week on a resolution to push the vote back.
The announcement comes after months of uncertainty regarding the fate of the referendum, which Cupid has pitched as a historic opportunity to overcome years of opposition to transit expansion in Cobb.
Under one scenario, favored by the mayors, the county could impose an up to five-year sales tax of up to 1% to pay for surface-level transportation projects like trails, bridges, and roadways. Under another, favored by Cupid, the county could impose an up to 30-year sales tax, also up to 1%, for mass transit construction and operating costs.
The Board of Commissioners was expected to vote in December on a list of projects to be funded by one — or a combination — of those taxes. But that deadline came and went without a decision. Four months later, a project list has yet to materialize.
At the board’s retreat last month, Drew Raessler, the county’s transportation director, revealed the county had effectively missed the boat on the five-year option. Because that package would require developing the project list in concert with the cities — unlike the mass transit package, which would be on the onus of the county to implement — there wasn’t enough time to get everyone together and hammer out the details before putting it on the ballot.
Raessler went on to say he’d bring forward a resolution to press ahead with the 30-year option for the board’s approval on March 22, which now appears to be off the table.
That retreat was also when the mayors’ letters, submitted by all but Marietta’s Steve Tumlin, first came to light. Tumlin told the MDJ at the time he didn’t submit a letter because he has a new slate of City Council members who he wanted to poll on the issue first.
The MDJ obtained three of the five letters through open records requests, all of which date from mid-January and encourage Cupid to pursue the five-year option. The county’s open records department said Cupid could not locate the other two.
“After being a part of a few discussions concerning how to move forward with a transportation referendum in Cobb County, I believe it would be in The City of Austell’s best interest to support a Five-Year Transportation Tax with projects benefiting our community and South Cobb,” wrote Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, in a representative sample of the letters’ sentiment.
Acworth’s Tommy Allegood told the MDJ the push from the cities came out of rumblings that the commission planned to move forward with the 30-year, mass transit option.
“We, the mayors, didn’t have a project list, so we didn’t know what we were being asked to support. We still don’t know,” Allegood said. “How in the world, with only seven or eight months away from a referendum, could you come up with a project list for a 30-year (transit package)? That is daunting.”
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton likewise said he had concerns about the “extremely heavy lift” of trying to put together a winning referendum before November.
“I was concerned about the short timeframe that we had to get a project list together, to get a campaign together to educate the public, and to get a referendum passed,” he said.
Norton also said a 30-year option — which has featured mass transit along the I-75 corridor as its main draw — could have some potential to be tweaked to get broader buy-in from across Cobb.
“I think there’s some opportunity there for some of those who might not have been so enthused about (the 30-year option) in other areas of the county, they may have the ability to have something that they want to sell to their constituents — good projects,” he said.
Cupid told the MDJ Friday she preferred waiting another two years as opposed to pursuing the five-year option first, and then the 30-year plan, which she has warned would doom the latter.
“To me, waiting for five years to make this decision would have presented so many unknown variables, that for me would have killed the possibility to consider this in any of our political lifetimes,” she said.
“When I looked at different stakeholders, I asked them, ‘What would make the next two years any different than the years prior to this one?’ And I think they have convinced me that there would at least be some level of intentionality from different stakeholders to do what we couldn’t do, and to have better consideration of this in 2024.”
Matt Stigall, head of the pro-transit advocacy group Cobb 4 Transit, called the delay “bittersweet” Friday.
“It’s not ideal for it to be delayed,” Stigall said, “but if it does get delayed, it does give us a chance to make sure that a future referendum is as successful and transformative as possible.”
Stigall noted Cobb 4 Transit members were not elated by proposals put forward by the county’s transportation department. Stigall believes they were limited in scope by consultants’ overly-conservative estimates for the amount of money a 30-year tax could raise and the amount of federal funding the county could secure to help finance projects.
“Hopefully a greater focus on regional transit, and high capacity transit at that, will be will be included in the future referendum,” he said. “Because that’s what we see the county needs and wants.”
