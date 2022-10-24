The Cobb Board of Commissioners is expected to discuss at its Tuesday afternoon work session how to move forward with a sales tax increase to fund transit improvements in 2024. And at its regular night meeting, it will vote on a redistricting item aimed at keeping Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office through the end of her term.
The transit tax discussion comes after Drew Raessler, Cobb's transportation director, identified the preparation required for the referendum.
"In order to prepare a 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax ballot referendum, it is necessary for Cobb County staff to coordinate with regional partners, conduct community outreach, and develop project lists," Raessler said in a memo to County Manager Jackie McMorris.
First proposed by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid in 2021, the sales tax increase is the latest in a long series of pushes to expand transit in Cobb. Cupid had hoped to place a referendum on the tax on the ballot this year, but that plan was tabled amid a lack of support from her fellow commissioners and Cobb's mayors.
In May, however, Cupid's Democratic colleagues Monique Sheffield and Jerica Richardson said they'd support putting the measure on the ballot in 2024.
McMorris told the MDJ that county staff will present the board with different transit options that might be funded by an increased transit tax, though she added that "simply put, we are seeking direction from the Board."
After the work session, commissioners will hold their voting meeting Tuesday evening, when they are expected to cast their second vote on redistricted commission maps in a move to keep Richardson from being forced out of office before the conclusion of her term.
The vote is part of a plan for Cobb to assert its constitutional “home rule” powers to override the commission district map passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.
The first required vote was held at the Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Oct. 11 and was 3-2, with Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell opposed.
The Board of Commissioners will meet for its work session Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., while its regular meeting will take place at 7 p.m., both in the commission room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
