CUMBERLAND — Five of Cobb’s six mayors have told county leadership that of the two options available for a transportation sales tax referendum this year, they favor a five-year, roads and trails-focused package over mass transit.
Cobb Transportation Director Drew Raessler, however, told county commissioners they have effectively missed the deadline to put that option to the voters this year.
Given the intergovernmental cooperation required with Cobb cities for such a referendum, Raessler said placing a five-year tax package on the ballot in November is not viable less than nine months out.
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said a brief letter from the city expressed its support for a five-year option (dependent on an agreeable project list). Added Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling, “It’s what we need now. We need SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax) for infrastructure, road improvements, pedestrian safety now. It’s not mass transit.”
Of Cobb’s six mayors, only Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin didn’t send a letter advocating for the 5-year option. Tumlin told the MDJ Friday the reason for this was he has a new slate of City Council members who he wanted to poll on the issue first.
The remaining option on the table, a 30-year transit expansion package, is the one favored by Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid for 2022. But as it stands, it’s unclear if Cupid has the support from her colleagues to advance the referendum this year.
County leaders have been mulling for years how to put together a winning sales tax package under the options available to them under state law. The broad goal has been to pay for improvements not covered under the county’s regular SPLOST cycle, much of which is eaten up by regular upkeep costs like road resurfacing.
The present push was kicked off a few years ago under then-Chairman Mike Boyce. Since the present board took office last year, the county has hosted town halls, met in work sessions, commissioned studies, and polled the public, all with an eye toward getting a consensus referendum on the ballot.
Under one scenario, favored by the mayors, the county could impose an up to five-year sales tax of up to 1% to pay for surface-level transportation spending like trails, bridges, and roadways. Under another, favored by Cupid, the county could impose an up to 30-year sales tax, also up to 1%, specifically for mass transit construction and operating costs.
Raessler’s announcement that the five-year plan is dead for this year, as the board wrapped up its annual retreat this week, came as a surprise to commissioners. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, for the second time in as many days, found herself observing that the county is “behind the eight ball” on the issue.
Cupid, as she has in recent months, pressed the board to move ahead on transit spending this year, “while the iron is hot.” She has frequently cited the pro-infrastructure spending climate in Washington as an opportunity not to be wasted by the county.
“Let’s finally give the voters a chance. That’s all we’re asking. If they say no … if the public isn’t ready for it, we gave them the ability for them to tell us no,” Cupid said.
Birrell, however, said several factors gave her pause in going down that road, not least of which was the mayors’ position.
“The cities are 26% of our population,” Cupid responded. “They are not half, and they are not us. Trust me — even if the city mayors are not supportive, do you not think that project helps mobility in their cities? It helps them, it helps Cobb, it helps the region.”
Cupid was also adamant that putting a five-year tax up for a vote before the 30-year transit tax option would “kill” the latter.
“Listen to what we’re saying. Do you think that’s what voters are going to do? Come back in four years’ time and pass three transportation SPLOSTs, and keep giving us more money? I can’t support that,” she said.
But two of Cupid’s colleagues said they’re now opposed to going ahead with the 30-year transit option this year.
“What will kill (the 30-year option) is the lack of partnerships, and that’s becoming more and more evident,” said Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
She later told the MDJ, “My understanding — learning from individuals who have done this before — this is being rushed. There is not proper education, information and planning being done. And that is not on our staff, and I want to make that very, very clear. This is not our staff. But my understanding (is), when the county goes to roll out something this big, it’s two years of educating, engaging. We’re trying to do it in less than nine months.”
Birrell told the MDJ Friday afternoon she’s likewise against the 30-year transit tax referendum, citing what she sees as a lack of support.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson said she needed time to evaluate how to proceed. Added Commissioner Monique Sheffield, “(The five-year option) is behind us, the deadline. So if we’re going to approach anything, it would be the (30-year tax) … So that’s one we still need to flesh out.”
Cupid, for her part, said at one point during Friday’s debate she would have done things differently with the benefit of hindsight.
“This is the first board of five, that at least last year, at some point at the top of the year said, ‘Let’s put this forward on a referendum,’ which made me feel hopeful. I wish — if I were to go back, I would have asked (Raessler), run with it, when there was a consensus on the board last summer.”
