KENNESAW — The Southern Museum's most popular event of the year returned Saturday, bigger than ever.
The locomotive museum's annual "Trains, Trains, Trains!" exhibit featured more miniature and model train layouts than ever before, according to Richard Banz, the museum's executive director.
It was a fitting return for the museum's premier event, which, like so many others in 2021, was canceled that year due to the coronavirus.
From miniature trains in richly detailed, miniature worlds, to those one-sixth the size of their real-world counterparts, the trains on display at the two-day event ran the gamut. There were realistic models and lego models. Interactive models and those that were not.
Billed as a family-friendly event, Banz — reluctant to proclaim one layout any better than the others — said the highlight is "when you just see the kids, and adults too, their faces light up."
One-year-old Dreaco Cook hadn't professed any sort of love for trains before Sunday, his mother, Carrie Mullinar, of Acworth, said.
"He's only 1, so he doesn't know what he likes yet," Mullinar said with a laugh. After Sunday, though?
"We definitely know he likes trains now," she said.
The model train layouts are set up by hobbyists, most of them local, Banz said.
"So you'll see sort of a southeastern flair," he said. "You'll see a lot of Southern, L&N ... CSX."
Conrad Mora, who had brought one of his own layouts, found that out many years ago, but took a long "sabbatical" after marrying.
He got back into the hobby a little more than 10 years ago and now has a layout at home that occupies five rooms.
"It's very relaxing," Mora said. "When you're doing something like this, all the problems of the world sort of — they just disappear."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.