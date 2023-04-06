A tradition said to have originated with the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force recently made its way to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
The burning of the piano, as the tradition is known, took place on April 1 at Dobbins to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the 700th Airlift Squadron, which provides global airlift using C-130 planes.
The ceremony also "honored those airmen who have given their lives, some who paid the ultimate sacrifice, in support of the squadron’s myriad missions through the years," according to Tech Sgt. Joshua Kincaid, spokesperson for Dobbins' 94th Airlift Wing.
“The squadron was activated for the very first time on April 1st, 1943, which is exactly 80 years ago to the day,” said Capt. Juan Castaneda, a 700th Airlift Squadron pilot. “We knew we wanted to do a piano burn because it’s a long-standing tradition that started with the Royal Air Force but continued on with those countries that were Allies during World War II.”
Kincaid explained the origin of the ceremony in an article about the event.
"The story most often told originates from World War II when a RAF pilot, who was also a skilled pianist, played a tune in memoriam for each pilot who didn’t return from battle," Kincaid said. "Eventually, it came to pass that the pianist gave his life in battle, so the remaining pilots decided to honor him by burning the piano as to not let another person play his keys."
He added that another story also roots the ceremony's origin with the RAF.
"As World War II raged on and pilots became scarce, the RAF was to bring in pilots who didn’t fit the mold of a 'proper English gentleman,'" Kincaid wrote. "The RAF decided to make piano lessons a mandatory training exercise for the new pilots as a way to improve dexterity and instill gentlemanly tendencies. The pilots became fed up with the lessons and chose to burn the pianos rather than continue with the training.
"Regardless of true origin, at Dobbins ARB, the tradition is being established as a way to honor the fallen airmen from previous years."
As Castaneda told Kincaid, two losses of previous members of the squadron were particularly tough last year, including Lt. Col. Richard Lester, who was a big supporter of the 700th and a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, and Master Sgt. Tony Metcalfe, who died around a month after he retired.
“With both of those losses we wanted to honor them the right way," Castaneda said. "We decided to combine both events to honor the people that we’ve lost more recently as well as during our 80-year history.”
Kincaid said members of Dobbins Fire Department were crucial to ensuring the event happened, adding that they were the first to write names on the piano.
"The department lost two members over the past year who were honored at the piano burning – Master Sgt. Carlos Quiñones and firefighter Robert Davis," Kincaid said.
“The 700th Airlift Squadron reached out to us back in January about bringing a time-honored tradition to pay respect and homage to their fallen brethren in the form of the piano burn,” said Dobbins Fire Chief Shannon Anderson.
Kincaid explained that conducting the controlled burn at the base "is a thorough process as to minimize risk and maximize safety."
Dobbins Fire Chief Shannon Anderson and her team had to conduct a pre-site check to establish that nobody near the burn, as well as the surrounding property and environment, would be harmed.
“Being retired active duty Air Force myself and being stationed in Europe more than 10 years of my career, I knew of this time-honored tradition and felt compelled,” Anderson told Kincaid. “From my understanding, this is the first time it’s taken place at Dobbins, and I was honored to help bring this tradition here.”
Kincaid said the piano was a donation from a Georgian who worked at Dobbins for 13 years.
"It originated from a Pennsylvanian company that shares its namesake with one of the airmen lost in 2022, Lester Piano Company, and was produced in the 1940s, which is the same timeframe of the 700th AS’s activation," Kincaid said. "The top of the piano was saved and gifted to the wife of the late Lt. Col. Lester."
Kincaid added that now, the burn is planned to be an annual tradition commemorating those who lost airmen from Dobbins who died in the previous year.
“Dobbins ARB, the 700th Airlift Squadron and the 94th Airlift Wing have a rich history of 80 years of service to the community, the nation and Allied countries,” Carl Magnusson, 94th Airlift Wing commander, told Kincaid. “The piano burning tradition honors that history and continues to deepen the camaraderie of our airmen, allowing us to remember and celebrate those who have given their lives to preserve our freedoms.”
