A box of figures belonging to Shannon Oliver of Oxford, Alabama. Oliver is one of the vendors visiting Marietta this weekend for the Toylanta toy show at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
Buddy Finethy, owner of Marietta's Hawg & Ale Smokehouse, at the Toylanta toy show, which he helped found. The show is taking place at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center this weekend.
Chuck Swearingen, a custom toy maker from Pittsburgh, unpacks his toys at Toylanta, a toy show taking place this weekend at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
Hunter Riggall
A line of "Star Wars" action figures on display at a booth at Toylanta, a toy show taking place this weekend at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
David Lane of Lawrenceville, Georgia, sets up his table at Toylanta, a toy show being held at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center this weekend.
Bryan Tatum of Newnan, Georgia, wipes down a cardboard box containing a vintage "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" toy. The toy is listed for $150 at the Toylanta toy show in Marietta this weekend.
Bryan Tatum of Newnan, Georgia, unpacks collectible toys at his booth at Toylanta, a toy show taking place this weekend at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
Mark Foy, left, and George Gray examine toys at Toylanta, a toy show taking place this weekend at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
David Lane of Lawrenceville, Georgia poses next to some of the toys he has for sale at Toylanta, a toy show taking place this weekend at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
Shannon Oliver of Oxford, Alabama, unpacks toys at Toylanta, a toy show taking place this weekend at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
Thousands of action figures and other collectible toys are for sale at Toylanta, a toy show this weekend at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
MARIETTA — Toy collectors from around the country are descending on the Gem City this weekend. Toylanta, an annual convention for people that collect action figures and other vintage toys, is taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center.
The hotel’s ballrooms were bustling Friday afternoon as boxes carrying thousands of collectible toys were rolled in and unpacked.
In addition to buying, trading and selling, the hobbyists will have music, panels and competitions.
Marietta’s Buddy Finethy, owner of Hawg and Ale Smokehouse, helped found Joelanta, a convention of “G.I. Joe” enthusiasts, some 20 years ago. Over the years, the festival has grown and merged with other toy shows to become Toylanta, which calls itself the largest convention of its kind in the Southeast.
“Tonight is going to be a madhouse out there with dealers from all across the country who barely know each other,” Finethy said, describing the “lobby swap” planned for Friday. “We let them get together, get to know each other. It's the power of the community building. Because we don't want to be just a place where people come to get an artifact, and then we never see him again … It's not about that, it's about sharing the feeling of community you had as a kid.”
The toy show is run by the Cody Lane Foundation, which is named after the late son of David Lane, another Georgia resident who helped found Joelanta.
The show collects revenue from ticket sales, and from fees vendors pay to have a booth. Proceeds benefit the foundation — the ultimate goal of the foundation is to create a Cody Lane Memorial Toy and Diorama Museum. Finethy envisions the museum as a kind of mecca to the toy collecting and diorama building.
“This stuff is a therapy, early on it's a therapy, then it becomes a storytelling medium,” Finethy said.
Mike Gardner of Cumming, a friend of Finethy’s, has also been involved with the show since its inception. Now retired, Gardner uses his skills from working in construction to construct dioramas.
Other vendors, such as Chris Neal of Ohio, build and paint their own toys using parts from other action figures. And some use new technologies such as 3D printing to build their own models.
“To me it's like a giant family reunion,” Gardner said. “I look forward to this every year. … it's become a giant community, community of love.”
