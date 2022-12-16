Jessica Tassy and 5-year-old son Jimario Promaphio make holiday crafts at the Holiday Market and Family Fair at Town Center mall on Friday, Dec. 16. The fair will continue with vendors, music performances and holiday activities on Saturday Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m.
Charlotte Kinnaman, left, 11, decorates a Christmas tree at the crafts table alongside Henry Kinnaman, 7, and Pierce Mowbray, 10, at the Holiday Market and Family Fair at Town Center Cobb on Friday, Dec. 16. The fair will continue with vendors, music performances and holiday activities on Saturday Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m.
Jackson and Christina McDonald, along with their 4-month-old son Gwyar, admire MUST Ministries' Christmas tree at Town Center mall's Festival of Trees. The festival, along with the holiday market and family fair, will continue with vendors, music performances and holiday activities on Saturday Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m.
The Festival of Trees features Christmas Trees decorated by over 20 local nonprofits at Town Center mall, pictured here on Friday. The Holiday Festival and Family Fair shares space with the festival and will continue with vendors, music performances and holiday activities on Saturday Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m.
An-Nisa Yamini of Atlanta sings classic Christmas songs during the Holiday Market and Family Fair at Town Center Cobb on Friday, Dec. 16. The fair will continue with vendors, music performances and holiday activities on Saturday Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m.
TOWN CENTER — On Friday, Town Center at Cobb opened a Holiday Market and Family Festival that will continue Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The market is located in the corridor between Belk and Macy's, organized around the central escalators.
The festival features live music, holiday arts and crafts and offerings from local vendors.
The event shares space with the Festival of Trees, an ongoing event in which more than 20 local nonprofits have decorated Christmas trees to raise funds and awareness.
Santa Claus is stationed just down the hall from the festival for kids looking to get in last-minute requests.
