The Town Center Alliance has proposed to donate the four-acre parcel outlined in red to Cobb County. The parcel sits directly next to the eastern trailhead on Bells Ferry Road of the Noonday Creek Trail.
Cyclists on the Noonday Creek Trail in Kennesaw. Cobb County is considering whether to accept a donation of four acres of land at the trail's eastern terminus at Bells Ferry Road.
Chart Riggall
The Town Center Alliance has proposed to donate the four-acre parcel outlined in red to Cobb County. The parcel sits directly next to the eastern trailhead on Bells Ferry Road of the Noonday Creek Trail.
Cobb County will vote next week on whether to take the next step toward accepting a donation of four acres of land next to the Noonday Creek trailhead on Bells Ferry Road.
The parcel would be granted by its owner, the Town Center Alliance, the nonprofit arm of the Town Center CID. The property sits just north of the trailhead between it and Vanderlande Industries’ North American headquarters building on Chastain Meadows Parkway.
Tuesday’s agenda item would authorize a $6,000 expense for the county to conduct an environmental study of the property prior to formally accepting the land donation.
Parks Director Michael Brantley said the county doesn’t yet have a plan for what it would do with the parcel, though it could be used for “passive recreation” given that it’s adjacent to the trailhead.
The county is currently exploring the possibility of extending the Noonday Creek Trail northward up Bells Ferry Road to connect with Woodstock, but Brantley said he did not know if the parcel could be incorporated in those plans. The agenda item notes the parcel is in a flood plain.
The county estimates upkeep of the property would cost between $5,000 and $20,000 per year.
Property records indicate the parcel, valued at $750,000, was previously owned by firms registered to members of the Keappler family, who head up Quintus Corporation. It was donated to the nonprofit around the time the Vanderlande headquarters was built (Kelly Kaeppler, President of Quintus Development, is the CID’s chairman).
The board will vote on the measure at its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.