Editor’s note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2022 as determined by newsroom staff. Today’s installment is No. 8.
It was already going to be tough sledding this year for Cobb’s elections team.
For the first time in a decade, nearly every district line in the county — from Cobb school board to U.S. Congress — was redrawn by the General Assembly. There were primary elections by the dozens alongside four cityhood referenda. And a new state law rewrote how basic tasks such as processing absentee ballots were to be handled.
With all that on their plate, and the headaches that ensued, 2022 won’t go down as the elections office’s smoothest year.
Other than one city council race in Kennesaw, however, none of the election outcomes were affected by the errors.
The problems began the morning the first polls opened ahead of the May 24 primary, with a number of Cobb voters receiving incomplete ballots.
“It wasn’t a very good morning,” Elections Director Janine Eveler said at the time.
Days later, the state’s voter roll system went down unexpectedly. After the election, a memory card containing thousands of updates was discovered to have not been uploaded.
Things lulled for a time, though a logjam of voter registration challenges submitted to the county over the summer created more work for the Board of Elections.
Cobb’s primary woes would prove to be an unfortunate preview of November. Redrawn district lines led to more errors in ballot generation, causing problems in a school board race and the Mableton cityhood vote.
Days before Election Day, Eveler said her office had discovered more than 1,000 absentee ballots were never mailed. A lawsuit was filed. Ballots were shipped via overnight mail. Politicos howled in disbelief.
“We’re so sorry to these voters,” Eveler said at a press conference. “We’re sick about it … We are very upset. This has never happened to us and we just want to make it right.”
The winner of a Kennesaw City Council race was then flip-flopped after an un-uploaded memory card was found and added to results. And for the December runoff, the county was hit with another lawsuit after the mailing of thousands more absentee ballots was delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday.
With headline after headline of issues, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid promised the county would be taking a “deep dive” into its elections department to try and work out some of the kinks.
But they’ll have to move fast — 2024 will be here before they know it, and the madness will start all over again.
