Editor’s note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2022 as determined by newsroom staff. Today’s installment is No. 5.
This past summer, the Marietta High School community went through some serious whiplash.
It started in June, when the Marietta City Schools Board of Education voted to transfer then-principal Keith Ball to a central office position.
Board members and Superintendent Grant Rivera, who requested the board approve the transfer, were quiet about their reasons for moving Ball — just three months prior, the board had given him a one-year contract extension.
Ball had also presided over three years of graduation rate increases at MHS, the school system’s sole high school. But the MDJ reported that the high school was challenged by high staff turnover and low teacher morale. Ball also reportedly struggled to address student fighting and discipline.
In mid-July, a successor was named. The board tapped Eric Holland, then the principal of Rome High School in northwest Georgia, to lead the 2,500 students and 150 teachers of MHS. During the interview process, Holland “shook (Rivera’s) hand, looked (him) in the eye and committed that he would, if selected for the job, be committed to Marietta for at least three years,” Rivera later said.
But by the end of August, Holland was packing his bags and heading back up to Rome, this time to lead Rome City Schools as superintendent. His tenure in Marietta lasted just six weeks.
It turned out that while he was settling in as MHS principal, Holland remained in touch with his former bosses on the Rome school board. He was spotted walking into an interview for the Rome superintendent job in mid-August. Two weeks later, he had accepted the position.
Rivera and Marietta board members said they were blindsided by Holland’s flip-flop.
“I think there’s been a little bit of misunderstanding out in the community ... people think we may not have done our due diligence,” board Chair Kerry Minervini said at the time. “But the intention was that he had withdrawn his application from that position. And once we hired him, they (Rome) came back and started pursuing him.”
The same day the Rome school board voted to hire Holland as superintendent, the Marietta board appointed Marco Holland (no relation) as interim principal of MHS. Marco Holland, a former principal, had been the district’s human resources chief. He is contracted to continue serving as interim principal for the remainder of the current school year, through May 2023.
“He’s a fantastic guy, he’s very personable,” Minervini said of Marco Holland, when he was appointed. “I think the kids are going to like him, and I think he’s going to take care of our teachers, which is one of the most important things right now.”
