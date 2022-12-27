Editor’s note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2022 as determined by newsroom staff. Today’s installment is No. 4.
Dent Myers, the longtime owner and founder of Wildman's Civil War Surplus, a controversial Confederate-themed store in downtown Kennesaw, died Jan. 16 of this year at the age of 90.
Wildman's opened more than 40 years ago and gained international infamy for its display of Confederate antiques and books, items that caricature Black people, pro-segregation posters and a Ku Klux Klan robe, among other items.
Wildman’s is now owned by a trust in Myers’ name and is being run by Marjorie Lyon, who was Myers' secretary and friend for 35 years. The shop had been shuttered since his death, but reopened June 12 under Lyon's management.
Kennesaw councilman resigns
In response to the reopening of the controversial store, Kennesaw Councilman James "Doc" Eaton resigned his post in June.
“It is with a heavy heart that I am stepping down,” Eaton wrote in his resignation letter. “The City accepting a new business license that will allow the new owner to perpetuate the blight and bigotry on Main Street is unacceptable.”
Cris Eaton Welsh, the councilman’s daughter, is also a former council member, and moved her family's chiropractic practice, which was just a few doors down from Wildman’s, out of the city to protest the store’s reopening.
When resigning, Eaton alleged the store did not meet all legal requirements to be issued a new business license and therefore should not have been allowed to reopen. He referenced in his resignation letter “a laundry list of code violations that have been overlooked for years.”
But at a summer press conference, City Manager Jeff Drobney disputed those claims, saying Wildman’s had jumped through all the proper hoops to receive a new business license, that the building is up to code and that the city treats all businesses the same.
“They went through the process that any other business applying for a business license in the city of Kennesaw would go through, 100%,” Drobney said. “We held them to the same standard, and to say anything else or to infer anything else is a bold-faced lie or a misrepresentation of the truth.”
Despite community backlash, perennial protests, and feelings that the store promotes hate and tarnishes the city's reputation, Wildman's remains open for business under the proprietorship of Lyon.
In the November election, Lynette Burnette narrowly won the race to succeed Eaton on the council, finishing first in a seven-candidate field with 1,755 votes (18.27%). She was sworn in earlier this month.
