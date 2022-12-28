Editor’s note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2022 as determined by newsroom staff. Today’s installment is No. 3.
In some of the most divisive political fights in recent memory, Cobb voters shot down three new cities at the ballot box this year, while giving a second life to the long-lost city of Mableton.
Were the efforts a new frontier for the civic virtues of local control and self-determination? Or were they power grabs by dissidents of a new majority in county government?
It all depends on who you ask.
The efforts to form cities of Lost Mountain, Vinings and East Cobb were born (or reborn) in the months after Democrats took control of the county for the first time in a generation. Advocates of the new cities promised improved services, preservation of suburbia, and above all, no new taxes.
But on the other side, opposition to cityhood formed unlikely alliances. Small government conservatives stood beside liberal supporters of the county, telling voters they were being sold a bill of goods. County leaders pledged neutrality, but reminded constituents at every opportunity of the “unanswered questions” raised by cityhood.
Those arguments would win out the night of May 24 when Vinings, Lost Mountain, and East Cobb were defeated by margins ranging from comfortable to overwhelming. A slate of lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the cities’ charters would never see their day in court.
Tensions simmered down for a time in the run up to the Mableton referendum in November. But in south Cobb too, opponents emerged to challenge the claims of the city’s proponents.
Mableton — previously a city a century before — would prove to be 2022’s only successful effort, passing with about 53% of the vote.
But with a contingent of residents already trying to break away from the city before it’s off the ground, and municipal elections scheduled for March, that story has just begun to be written.
