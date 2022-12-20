Editor’s note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2022 as determined by newsroom staff. Today’s installment is No. 10.
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, a historic building that once housed a controversial, Old South-themed restaraunt, was torn down Aug. 12.
The now bare property adjacent to the Smyrna History Museum had been home to the structure, once a 19th-century sharecropper’s cabin, since the 1990s. The cabin — loathed by many as a relic of racism, defended by some as historically significant — was torn down by the city of Smyrna after plans to move it building fell through.
In December 2021, the Smyrna City Council voted to either demolish the cabin or accept a feasible proposal from someone to properly remove and relocate it, after ruling out an estimated $400,000 to $600,000 renovation.
The council later approved a proposal from Jim Lane, who planned to move Aunt Fanny’s Cabin to his cattle farm in Carroll County.
But ultimately, the cabin’s fate was sealed after Lane was denied permission by the city of Mt. Zion to proceed with moving the building.
The cabin served as a popular destination restaurant and tourist attraction from 1941 to the early ’90s. In its heyday, the restaurant garnered fame and attracted celebrity visitors. But it also became infamous for its glorification of the antebellum South and racist depictions of Black people.
After the restaurant closed its doors, the building was moved to the city-owned property on Atlanta Road. City officials say that it was not maintained and fell into disrepair over the years.
In 2021, Lewis Wheaton, then the City Council’s sole Black member, said, “We uncovered a lot of the photos from that era and some other things. It’s pretty visceral — I mean, you have young boys, young Black boys with boards around their necks, you have them dancing on tables, you have Black children singing songs about the resurrection of the Old South.”
While some residents and council members endorsed the demolition of the cabin due to the restaraunt’s racist themes, others advocated to preserve the cabin to honor its historical significance and namesake.
The restaurant was named for Fanny Williams, a Black woman who served as a caretaker and cook for Smyrna’s prominent Campbell family, a member of which founded the restaurant. Williams was known as a civil rights activist who took on the Ku Klux Klan and helped found the Cobb Cooperative, the state’s first all-Black hospital.
“In all of the debate,” Mayor Derek Norton said after the demolition, “that was the one constant — everybody agreed that she ought to be properly memorialized, whether you were for the cabin staying or going, or being demolished or not.”
The city is now working to develop a memorial for Williams at the Atlanta Road property where the cabin stood.
