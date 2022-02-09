CUMBERLAND — Cobb County’s tallest building had its coming out party Wednesday as TK Elevator unveiled its new, 420-foot test tower.
While TK Elevator’s North American headquarters is spread across three buildings at The Battery Atlanta, its centerpiece is the tower — nearly 30 stories of steel and concrete housing 18 elevator shafts used to develop new products.
The tower is the tallest of its kind in North America, so large that TKE had to work with the Federal Aviation Administration to redirect flight paths due to its proximity to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
The entire headquarters, a roughly $200 million investment, brings about 900 jobs to Cobb.
“We planted our flag here, and we couldn't be happier,” said Kevin Lavallee, TKE’s North America CEO, before cutting the ribbon in the tower’s lobby. “But you know, this is not just about TKE. This is about Cobb County, it's about Atlanta, and the state of Georgia. … As you can see, innovation and elevators, I've always been excited and think it's the most fascinating thing in the world. Most people don’t think about elevators, but now, hopefully when you're driving by the tower, they’ll see it.”
Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, called it a “tremendous day” for Cobb.
“For us to have a great company like TK Elevator here, it really shows when businesses thrive, this community flourishes, because the major investment that you're making is a tremendous impact for this entire community,” Mason said.
Later in the afternoon, on the tower’s fourth floor, politicians, business people and others swilled wine, plucked shrimp from a TKE-branded ice sculpture, chowed down on tenderloin and listened to a live band. When they filed into an adjacent ballroom, Gov. Brian Kemp couldn’t help addressing the swanky showing.
“I don't know about y'all, but I don't get to do many grand openings at a cocktail party,” Kemp said. “So I'm pretty excited about it. Should make the elevator rides later pretty fun and interesting.”
German engineering giant Thyssenkrupp announced the facility in 2018. TK Elevator is the relatively new name of the conglomerate’s elevator division, which was sold to a private equity consortium last year and rebranded. TK Elevator’s North American division employs more than 11,000 people across more than 160 locations. The headquarters in Cobb consolidates business operations and houses IT, engineering, administration and training employees, while manufacturing is located at a facility in Tennessee.
“It's all designed and engineered here, and then we ship it here and test it … We can test it in real-world capability. So you might have seen some of our crews here, we have blue collar, white collar, technology, all those things,” Lavallee told the MDJ.
The Development Authority of Cobb County approved up to $264 million in bonds and a 10-year tax abatement for the company to lure them to the Battery, which also hosts corporate offices for Comcast and Papa John’s.
TKE executives said the firm also chose Atlanta for its universities and skilled workforce. Lavallee said he hopes to inspire Cobb’s youth to enter into science, technology, engineering and math fields with the tower.
"We really have partnered with Cobb County, with elementary schools, we want to bring in the young boys and girls in the fifth and sixth grades and get them to say, you know, what everybody else is saying: 'What is that building? Who's TKE?'" Lavallee said. "You know who TKE is? We're a school for STEM, we're a school for sales professionals, we're a school for elevator technicians. We want to be an employer of choice."
After the speeches, guests were spirited up the elevators on an ear-popping trip to an event space on the 26th and 27th floors. A perfectly clear sky provided not just a bird’s eye view of Truist Park and the Battery, but views north, toward Marietta and Kennesaw Mountain, and south, to the Atlanta skyline and Stone Mountain.
“It’s absolutely beautiful, it's amazing,” Cobb County Manager Jackie McMorris said in an interview.
Added Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, “it’s taller than the Big Chicken.”
