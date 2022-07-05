MARIETTA — Despite assurances from its developer that it was sure to win national awards, the Cobb Planning Commission gave a vote of disapproval to a proposed 16-home development wedged between two residential cul-de-sacs in east Cobb.
Christopher Hunt petitioned the commission Tuesday to allow his firm, Green Community Development, to build the sustainably-minded homes between Kinridge Court and the Glenwood Ridge subdivision. The 7.5 acre wooded lot sits just west of East Piedmont Road.
Hunt and Michelle Graves, a real estate broker associated with the project, argued the LEED-certified houses would set a new standard for residential development.
“The product that he's building is — I feel like it can really revolutionize homebuilding … It's unlike anything that I've seen in building and in my career,” said Graves.
The homes would feature rooftop gardens, water retention systems, grass paver parking areas, and be carbon-negative, according to a stipulation letter submitted by the developer.
Added Hunt, “What’s very important is the design of the subdivision. It's going to win awards.”
Cobb planning staff, however, said the project had failed to check basic boxes in its zoning application. Its density, for example, exceeded the requirement of the rezoning category Hunt himself had asked for.
The project would also sit on a rocky bit of high ground, and Carl Carver, a county stormwater engineer, said the topography would make it highly difficult for the developer to achieve the advertised 100% water retention.
Chris Lindstrom of the East Cobb Civic Association (ECCA), along with several neighbors to the property, likewise raised concerns about the development’s runoff impact.
“It’s a great vision, but for someplace else — not the ridge,” said Lindstrom, referring to the parcel’s defining topographic feature.
Hunt, for his part, railed against the “false information” and “outright lies” being spread by the opposition, complaining that he’d not been invited to a “secret meeting” of community members prior to Tuesday’s hearing.
“You see how they twist everything and they manipulate things to try to poison it instead of being honest? It’s sad,” he said of the ECCA, after being asked if he had renderings of the homes available.
Planning commissioners quickly gave the development a recommendation of denial, with Chairman Stephen Vault’s motion carrying 3-0 (Commissioners Deborah Dance and David Anderson were absent).
