Following Gov. Brian Kemp's temporary suspension of Georgia's sales tax on gasoline last week, Georgia motorists are paying about 17 cents less per gallon at the pump this week.
According to data gathered by the MDJ from GasBuddy and AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Cobb County on Monday was $4.22, nine cents less than it was a week ago.
Andre Harden-Rivera, a financial analyst from Douglas County who was filling his tank at the BP on South Marietta Parkway, applauded the tax suspension.
"It's appreciated, to say the least, because, you know, if (gas prices) were 15 or 30 cents in the opposite direction, people wouldn't be too pleased about that," he said. "Every little bit helps."
Harden-Rivera spent $70 at the pump Monday, and he said he used to fill up his car for half of that price. While prices are currently declining, he says the increased prices are like a "weird payback" after two years of driving less due to the pandemic.
"I probably would have put about 30,000 miles on this car from commuting, but it only has about 10,000 on it," he said. "People saved all this mileage and all this gas money over the last two years, but now the gas prices are way up."
There are a couple of other factors contributing to the price decline, according to AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters.
“Georgians are starting to see some relief at the pumps compared to a week ago," she said. "The drop in gas demand and the decrease in crude oil prices has contributed to lower pump prices.”
Prices in Georgia are down 17 cents compared to less than a week ago. They are still 77 cents more than last month and $1.40 more than this time last year, AAA reports.
The price of oil has decreased due to market concerns that crude oil demand will decline, and the Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 4.3 million barrels last week. Recent growth in total domestic crude inventories is another contributing factor to lower crude oil prices.
Dianna Maddox of Marietta, an after-school art and science teacher, said she was unaware of Kemp's gas tax suspension.
"I honestly had no clue, because I don't pay attention to the news," she said. "I pay whatever the price is because I have to."
Maddox said current prices have impacted her driving and spending decisions.
"I definitely have to drive less," she said. "I also have to be a little bit more cautious about what I allocate my money towards ..."
