Before the Cobb Board of Commissioners once again rejected a proposal from a developer suing Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, he was escorted from the room for continually disrupting this week's zoning hearing.
Christopher Hunt of Green Community Development, who had previously proposed an eco-friendly development for east Cobb, brought a similar proposal for a subdivision in south Cobb.
As it became clear Commissioner Monique Sheffield had serious concerns about the topography of the land, which is in her district, he began interrupting the proceeding from the audience.
"Excuse me...sir, if this happens again we'll ask that you be escorted out of the meeting room," Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said.
Happen again it did.
"This is a political stunt, this why Mableton de-annexed, and these people are going to drive Cobb down and ruin it," Hunt said later in the hearing before being escorted out of the room by a Cobb police officer.
Birrell was noticeably absent from the dais during the hearing on Hunt's case – she stepped down before it began, citing pending litigation.
Hunt filed a lawsuit in Cobb Superior Court in November against Birrell and the county seeking $100 million in damages based off the commission's denial of his previous request.
This time around, Hunt proposed 11 homes on 6.5 acres at the corner of Bates and Hicks roads, just south of the East-West Connector in Mableton.
The homes, according to Hunt's application, were to be 1,800 square feet or more and LEED Platinum certified.
"This development, by the time it's finished, will be net-negative carbon," Hunt said.
Hunt called out zoning policies for being unfriendly to builders of sustainable homes, and he said variances needed to be put in place "to overcome the counterproductive, antiquated processes and rules that actually make it to where it's prohibitive and punitive to try to be sustainable."
Pam Yates, who lives in a subdivision near the site of the proposed development, told commissioners she was not the only person opposed to the project.
"My biggest problem with this is, it is a green space, it is a nature habitat, it's a floodplain, and the way it sits right now, in order for them to build anything on that section of Bates Road, they're going to have to bring in tons of fill," Yates said.
She also said there is no space alongside the road for people to park cars, much less build a dense subdivision.
"It's just not right," Yates said. "Cobb County is losing so many green spaces because somebody wants to make a buck off of it."
Sheffield said she had received emails from nearby residents opposed to the proposal a few months back.
She also said the property is unique, as it was once zoned for 15,000-square-foot residential lots, consistent with Hunt's request, but in 1992 was rezoned for a single-family residence "in part because of the topography challenges."
It was during those comments that Hunt first stood up and began loudly protesting her remarks.
After he was warned by Cupid, the hearing continued, and commissioners identified a stream and sewer easement on the property that were not reflected in Hunt's site plan of the area.
Cupid noted the future land use of the property was for parks, recreation and conservation, notwithstanding the fact that it is private property.
"Balance that with the stream being in there, it does look like it's a very difficult property to develop," Cupid said.
It was at this time that Hunt once again interrupted the commissioners, and after being escorted out, they denied his request 4-0, with Birrell recused from the hearing.
If this guy is so anti-Cobb, and if he can't tolerate "these people," let him go build up in Jasper-Ellijay where the rest of the like-minded hillbillies are. Better yet, Rome GA! Marjorie Taylor would like to have a worm with him, I bet.
