ATLANTA — Partisan tensions over the Republican-proposed Cobb school board and county commission maps reached a fever pitch Wednesday, with police called to a committee hearing amid a shouting match between state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, and GOP committee members.
The maps were passed by the Republican-controlled committee, and now head to a Georgia House floor vote over Democratic allegations of racist gerrymandering.
Discussion had already been charged at a Monday afternoon hearing over the maps, with extensive debate over the commission map proposed by state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast, that draws Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of District 2.
Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, who chairs the Governmental Affairs Committee, announced at the top of Wednesday’s meeting the committee would not allow any public comment. That didn’t do much to keep the lid on the debate.
Things began to devolve as the committee prepared to vote on the Cobb school board map. Wilkerson, who was not a committee member, stood to try and address the subject. Taylor reiterated that she was not entertaining public comment.
“I am not the public,” Wilkerson replied. “I am a duly-elected state representative.”
Wilkerson then took the lectern, saying that he was “disgusted at this chamber — disgusted.”
“I would be very, very careful,” Taylor began.“You’re going to listen to me."
“No I’m not going to listen to you, because I’m tired of you talking down to me,” Wilkerson replied.
Taylor then had Wilkerson’s microphone cut off.
Wilkerson, however, wasn’t done.
Taylor declared him out of order.
“This hearing’s out of order … We have four white members on our school board — I dare you to come down here,” Wilkerson said to a Republican legislator who started to rise from his seat. “All we’re asking is that we get the same respect you white members get.”
Taylor told Wilkerson that security — in this case, four Georgia State Patrol officers — were on their way. Wilkerson had taken his seat again by the time they arrived, but they remained against the room’s back wall for some time longer.
Packing and cracking
Democratic committee members grilled Carson and Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb (sponsor of the school board map), on what they said were efforts to strategically carve up the county along racial and political lines. State Rep. Renitta Shannon, D-Decatur, honed in on the concentration of Black voters in three school board districts.
“My concern as I've stated before, is that this map was drawn to dilute minority voters and the minority voting power in Cobb,” Shannon said.
Ehrhart countered that “this is a (legally) defendable map,” satisfying all the requirements of the U.S. and Georgia constitutions, as well as the federal Voting Rights Act. The boundary lines, she argued, came from the “tremendous” population growth across the county in the last decade.
Carson, meanwhile, said his commission map follows a logical breakdown of the county into east Cobb, southwest Cobb, northwest Cobb, and the “the urbanization and like-minded communities” along the county’s I-75 corridor from Vinings to Town Center.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, who took the lectern after Wilkerson, mocked the idea that I-75 constituted a united area.
“I do not live in a transportation corridor. I live in a town. I live in a community,” she said.
Shannon, meanwhile, once again charged the map was an example of “packing” — concentrating minority voters into strongly Democratic districts — and “cracking” — diluting the opposition’s power across boundary lines.
“I’ve never heard of packing and cracking,” Carson said with a laugh.
“That’s what the courts call it,” Shannon shot back. “If you do your homework, that’s what the courts call it, and it’s historic. It’s been done with Black communities specifically.”
Replied Carson, “You can take a look at the districts up there as they're drawn. They were drawn to be over smooth lines, over roads and so forth. There are some split precincts, just like there are for the Board of Education map. I don't know how to answer your question other than that.”
State Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Saint Marys, offered Ehrhart a chance to rebut the gerrymandering claims.
“Just because it's been brought up, at any point did you direct the Reapportionment Office — or are you aware of anyone else — in the creation of your maps to make a map reflective of any distinct racial backgrounds with any of the districts?” Sainz asked.
“Certainly not,” Ehrhart said.
‘Heartily disappointed’
Republicans said after the hearing they were exasperated at Wilkerson’s comments.
“This is about doing our legislative duty to reapportion Cobb County,” Carson said. "Cobb County's a 3-2 Democrat majority on the commission. It's going to stay a 3-2 Democratic majority in the commission. I'm heartily disappointed that Rep. Wilkerson has to make it about race.”
Carson later provided the following statement:
“Our Republican majority in the committee passed a fair, balanced Cobb Commission map that allows a likely 3-2 Democrat majority on the Cobb Commission and maintains robust minority representation.
"Commissioner Richardson has no one to blame but herself. I regret that she chose to move to the far side of her district right next to the precinct of another sitting Cobb commissioner. Should the district lines for 780,000 people in Cobb County hinge completely on where one politician makes a real estate purchase?”
Richardson herself didn't attend Wednesday's hearing, but was at Monday's. While she didn't address why she moved to the north end of her current district last year, she raised concerns about the boundaries of the GOP-proposed map that could render her a "lame duck" just over a year into her term.
Meanwhile, out in the hallway Wednesday, Wilkerson didn’t back off.
“You cannot have a chamber with no diversity in that caucus drawing the maps,” Wilkerson said. “…Republicans don't have any Black people in the delegation, nor in the chamber itself. And you have — what you've done is you've drawn Gwinnett and Cobb, you're only going after the two that have African-American chairs,” he said.
He later added, "Whether you call it racist or not, whatever your intent is, the reality is that's what is happening."
That aside, it seems still that nobody can agree on what will become of Richardson if Carson’s map becomes law. Democrats believe it to be unconstitutional, while Carson implies she’ll lose her seat if she doesn’t move into the new district boundaries when the map would take effect in January. If she moves into the district, she has nothing to worry about, he said.
Even the House's lawyers aren’t sure. Said legislative counsel Stuart Morelli, “How all of these various provisions interact with each other, I’m unaware of there being any very good case law over the past 50 years or so. So I can’t actually hypothetically guess how the Georgia courts would treat such a situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.