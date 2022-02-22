EDITOR’S NOTE: This month the MDJ is publishing a series of stories celebrating Black History Month. This article features Reginald and Kara Johnson, owners and operators of Heritage Funeral Home.
Reginald “Reggie” and Kara Johnson, owner-operators of Heritage Funeral Home and Chapel, are Marietta through and through. The couple, married 20 years, are natives to the city and come from entrepreneurial families. Reggie Johnson’s grandfather, the Rev. R. L. Johnson, was pastor of the historic Zion Baptist Church from 1960 until his death in 1991. And Kara Johnson’s father and grandfather operated restaurants and grocery stores in the city.
At 15, Reggie Johnson started working under the late H.E. Shelton of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors through a Marietta High School work program. He and his colleagues used to come in to eat at the restaurant owned by his future wife’s family.
“There’s strong roots here,” Kara Johnson said. “A lot of funeral homes are named after a person, and we decided to name our funeral home ‘Heritage,’ because of the many people that poured into us … making us the people that we are today. Our character, what we stand for comes from so many people, from our historical roots.”
The Johnsons will soon celebrate one year of operation, having opened Heritage in March of last year.
Four months after the funeral home debuted, they opened an adjacent event center, The Venue Marietta. That building is used as overflow space for services, but also rented out for weddings, birthday parties and other events.
Kara Johnson retired from her career as an educator to help run the new business, after spending 18 years at Marietta City Schools.
Reggie Johnson, meanwhile, has held two jobs throughout his career, working in law enforcement and the funeral industry. He learned the funeral trade from Shelton, who he described as a mentor, role model and father figure.
“They (Shelton and his wife) were always available to teach, to make sure I was guided down the right path,” Reggie Johnson said. “But just overall the experience I received from them, I mean ... everything that I’m doing today is really taking their playbook and using it here. And really, it’s just taking care of people.”
Shelton died in 2020 at the age of 85. Johnson didn’t want to continue on without him.
“But it was one of those things, the public and the community came to us and were like, ‘You need to continue on what you started, you have a legacy here with him.’ And with the backing of a lot of ministers from the community, I was able to say, ‘OK, we’re gonna do this.”
Business has been busy, the Johnsons said. In running Heritage, they try to balance demand with quality, making sure they can devote the proper attention to each customer. Reggie Johnson recognizes that some people may have had bad experiences with funeral homes in the past.
“If you be upfront with people, and they understand your business … people want to do business with you,” he said.
Word of mouth has been critical, the Johnsons said, in their success. Building a good reputation and establishing trust is important in the industry. Kara Johnson described her style as clear and transparent, over-communicating and over-explaining everything. Don’t hesitate to call with any question, they tell clients.
“They’re very caring, very compassionate people,” said Adria Montice Simmons, a former customer. “They checked on me, they just went over and above the call of duty. … They’re the right people for this business.”
In the space of a few months, Simmons lost her grandmother, then her stepfather. It was the holidays, and her first time handling funeral arrangements. The Johnsons helped her get through that rough time.
Simmons said Heritage treated her like family, always picking up the phone, being patient and professional.
At one point, Simmons had forgotten to retrieve her grandmother’s church hat, which she wanted her to be buried with. It was Thanksgiving, and the viewing was scheduled for the next day, but the Johnsons “allowed me to interrupt their Thanksgiving dinner” to bring the hat, Simmons said.
“Their prices are competitive,” Simmons said. “And the service is exceptional. You just can’t beat the exceptional service, the very detailed and hands-on service, that they gave us during that difficult time.”
Heritage tries to work with clients who have varying budgets. Everybody deserves a service, they said.
“I think we can accommodate any and everybody … we can’t give away a service, true enough, but we can definitely help provide, we have community people that always are willing to give as well,” Reggie Johnson said.
The pandemic has changed how the industry works, the Johnsons said. Autopsies take longer, sometimes four or five days, where it used to take one. Services tend to be smaller, processionals are less common, and live streaming has become the norm. Churches have different protocols, so Heritage’s chapel has been especially useful. Heritage offers streaming free of charge, allowing people to view the service even if they live far away, or are worried about COVID.
Rev. Lynne Burkhead is the comfort and care pastor at Turner Chapel AME Church. It’s her job to handle funerals, coordinating with nursing homes, funeral homes and others. She praised the Johnsons for their use of technology to make services more accessible during the pandemic.
“If you have a heart for people, and you want to meet them at their point of need, that’s critical,” Burkhead said. “And so I feel like if families can feel that, it takes a lot away from them as far as the grieving process … If you trust who you’re talking to, to lead you and to guide you in that difficult time. That’s half of it.”
Burkhead has known the Johnsons for more than 20 years, and worked with Reggie Johnson when he was at Hanley-Shelton. When they opened Heritage, she already knew she could trust them. Even after less than a year of the new business, Burkhead said she works with Heritage on an almost weekly basis. All the families she has referred to Heritage have been satisfied.
“Marietta’s been great to us, and we just want to give back and do what we can,” Reggie Johnson said.
“Marietta means the world to us,” he added later.
