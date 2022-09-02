I met up with my friend Hank DuPre last week for a few pours at one of Marietta’s most popular spots, Glover Park Brewery, which he owns alongside Sam Rambo and Kevin McNerney.
Hank and his family have been influential in Marietta since the beginning—literally. His great-great-great-great-grandfather was Marietta’s first mayor, John Glover. Some of you may recall his family owned lighting and appliance store DuPre’s, which operated from 1867-2010.
Growing up in Marietta, Hank used to work there during the summer with his buddies. He remembers Marietta as a true small town back then, where the Square wasn’t only the center of Marietta, but the center of everybody’s life.
In his twenties, Hank used to hang out with friends at the Chattahoochee River Company, a disco club located on the Square in what is now Red Hare Distillery (formerly Hemingway’s Bar and Grill). According to DuPre, this was the spot where people got together to meet friends and make new ones. He says he felt like modern Marietta was missing a place like this, so he started brainstorming how to fill that void with something equally special, yet true to his interests.
Inspired by friends who opened Two Birds Taphouse back in 2016, Hank initially thought he may open up a small pub, but his lifelong friend (and future business partner) Sam Rambo had another idea.
“Sam texted me one night, ‘Let’s open a brewery,’” Hank told me. “I texted him back, ‘Are you crazy man?!’”
Despite initial reactions, it didn’t take long for Sam to win over Hank with his brewery business plan. In 2017, they bought a historic building on the Square (originally a Sears, Roebuck and Co. built in the 1930s) and got to work building out the space as a brewery downstairs and a venue upstairs.
DuPre and Rambo hired consultant Kevin McNerney, the former owner of SweetWater Brewery and creator of world famous pale ale SweetWater 420, to help them get started. Initially, McNerney was only planning to create their first beers and help with finding a permanent brewmaster, but he ultimately fell in love with the concept and came on as GPB’s third owner and official brewmaster.
In September of 2018, to much anticipation, Glover Park Brewery opened its doors to the public featuring six beers on tap. That preliminary selection has since grown to more than a dozen beers on tap, seltzers, cocktails and even frozen drinks. Aside from beverages, GPB also features a rotation of food trucks each night to keep customers satiated and satisfied. Hank told me the food trucks almost didn’t happen due to apparent former legislation that would have prohibited them at GPB, but in support of the brewery, the City of Marietta was able to give the green light for food trucks right before their grand opening—and we’re all happy about that.
Since their opening, it’s fair to say that Hank and crew have fully realized the vision of replicating a place like Chattahoochee River Club where locals can meet their friends and make new ones.
“This place appeals to everyone,” Hank told me, reflecting on an evening where he enjoyed beers with three generations of his family—and he’s not wrong. GPB is a personal go-to for me whenever I’m suggesting a place to meet up for drinks, in part, because of the great environment they created for guests; the vibe is spot-on, with garage doors, a great patio, delicious food trucks, lively music and a bevy of special events like Beersgiving (the day before Thanksgiving) or their Oktoberfest weekend coming up on September 24-25.
I also want to share that GPB is intentional in giving back to the community. They’ve hosted big events like “Ring The Bell,” a childhood cancer awareness fundraiser that partnered with Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. They maintain consistency by hosting different nonprofits every Wednesday, donating a portion of their proceeds each night to respective partners.
The guys at Glover Park Brewery really have a heart for this community, and it shows. If you want to enjoy good beer with good friends in a place that’s steeped in Marietta history, look no further.
